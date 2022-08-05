Old books, new perspectives: Program aims to diversify rare books field

Read on www.mprnews.org
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Dee King sits on the porch of his St. Paul duplex with his dog on July 31. King has been ordered to return to prison on Aug. 15. Photo by Michelle Griffith. Dee King just had a baby girl and bought a $350,000 St. Paul duplex for his family in the past few months. King said he likely wouldn’t have done either if he knew he had to return to prison on Aug. 15.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Church Group Travels To Kentucky To Help After Devastating Flooding
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) – In the midst of deadly flooding in Kentucky, a group of more than 40 Minnesotans got the chance to help make a difference. A church group from Rochester just returned from a week-long missions trip. They drove for 15 hours to a land that has been devastated by Mother Nature.
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
FOX 21 Online
Mall Of America Shooting: Charges Filed Against 3 People
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) – Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They’re accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest....
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
mprnews.org
'We're in trouble': Evictions surpass pre-pandemic levels, strain shelters
“We’re in trouble.” That's the message from Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley in a recent Twitter thread about rising eviction rates. The state began phasing out pandemic protections for renters last summer. Since then, evictions filings have skyrocketed, with the number of families in shelters following a similar path.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
mprnews.org
Cedric Alexander officially sworn in as first community safety commissioner in Minneapolis
The city of Minneapolis' first community safety commissioner officially stepped into that role on Monday morning. Cedric Alexander was sworn in during a brief ceremony at City Hall, after his nomination was approved by the City Council last week. He'll oversee the city's police and fire departments, 911 call center, emergency management and violence prevention efforts.
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis
A gun was found on the WCCO-TV rooftop shortly after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building adjacent to the the Twin Cities station. Minneapolis police say people inside the apartment building at the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. reported hearing gunfire at about 7:45 p.m., with officers arriving to find a man in his 30s lying inside his apartment and suffering from "at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot."
Gun violence persists in north Minneapolis as advocates push back
MINNEAPOLIS – While the auditorium at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis is a common place for messages to be shared, the roughly 150 people there Saturday evening got a different kind of sermon – centered on preventing community violence.The event, put on in part by the Twin Cities-based 'Man Up Club', focused on reaching young people through the message of the gospel."I hope that this would be a movement that would move young people toward empowerment, toward faith, that young people would step up," said Man Up Club founder Korey Dean.Dean founded the club in 2012, and in the years...
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Minnesota is getting lost to radical policies: Attorney general candidate
Jim Schultz, Minnesota attorney general candidate, explained what's turned Minneapolis into a "shooting range" and how liberal policies have been disastrous for the state Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." JIM SCHULTZ: It's been a painful few years in this state. I grew up in this state. I'm a fifth-generation Minnesotan...
