ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime high temperatures. of 100 to 115 expected, with overnight temperatures of 65 to. 75. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade,. Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and...
Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard

The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
PaddleHeads' Newman breaks 60-year Pioneer League home run record in loss to Voyagers

MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
