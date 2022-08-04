ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Price transparency laws enforced for Colorado hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from collecting debts against patients if the hospitals are not in compliance with federal price transparency laws. House Bill 1285 is a new state law that bans hospitals from referring, assigning or selling medical debt to collection agencies if they do not adhere to federal hospital […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
coloradopolitics.com

Western cities are already learning to live with less water

Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's (EPCSO) deputy, law enforcement agencies across Colorado have expressed their condolences for the department and his family. Sunday evening, the EPCSO said SWAT operator Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a call in the Security-Widefield area. According The post Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Attorney General#Robocall#Americans
coloradopolitics.com

Education trends were on the right track prior to pandemic

A plunge in the number of students participating in standardized tests during COVID-19 is complicating the state’s ability to gauge how well its schools are doing on student achievement. A long-term review of student test scores in Colorado shows a small but steady rise over the last six years...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads

A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation. As...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy