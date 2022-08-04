Read on www.coloradopolitics.com
Non-attorneys practicing law? Colorado eyes new legal license for divorce, child custody cases.
Colorado might soon see a new legal profession. The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether to create a new legal license that would allow non-attorneys to practice some limited areas of family law. The controversial proposal would create a new “licensed legal paraprofessional” position: licensed experts allowed to represent clients...
Price transparency laws enforced for Colorado hospitals
COLORADO SPRINGS — Hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from collecting debts against patients if the hospitals are not in compliance with federal price transparency laws. House Bill 1285 is a new state law that bans hospitals from referring, assigning or selling medical debt to collection agencies if they do not adhere to federal hospital […]
The State of the Streets: A conversation with Police Chief Pazen
We all know about the State of the Union address our president delivers to Congress every year. Our governor does multiple State of the State speeches around Colorado, and Denver hosts several State of the City events, including one just last Thursday sponsored by the Denver Chamber of Commerce. All...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
For one fentanyl user, Colorado is taking 'giant leap backward' in drug response
Amber started drinking and smoking weed at 13, in the small town in Minnesota where her dad worked in a factory. Her family was dysfunctional, with its own history of substance use, and she soon realized that she drank differently than her friends. At 19, she broke up with the...
Western cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's (EPCSO) deputy, law enforcement agencies across Colorado have expressed their condolences for the department and his family. Sunday evening, the EPCSO said SWAT operator Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a call in the Security-Widefield area. According The post Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
Colorado man indicted, accused of threatening members of Congress
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening members of Congress and their family members between last November and January.
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally, it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
Education trends were on the right track prior to pandemic
A plunge in the number of students participating in standardized tests during COVID-19 is complicating the state’s ability to gauge how well its schools are doing on student achievement. A long-term review of student test scores in Colorado shows a small but steady rise over the last six years...
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
Colorado residents fear their lifeline caught in tug of war
Colorado and Nebraska are fighting over water rights to the South Platte River as a historic drought decreases flow.
Denver Gazette: Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads
A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation. As...
Colorado teens propose addressing substance abuse, eating disorders, HIV in schools
Teenagers from the Colorado Youth Advisory Council proposed several new state policies on Friday, including suggestions to better address substance abuse, eating disorders and HIV in schools. The council presented to state lawmakers seven policy recommendations, one of which seeks to reform the way schools intervene and respond to substance...
Near Colorado's oldest town, new trails represent bigger dream
East of the little town of San Luis in southern Colorado, the sage fields suddenly give way to a steep, creek-fed canyon topped by beaver ponds and meadows near 10,000 feet, overlooking the Sangre de Cristo peaks. It’s been a place locally known as Rito Seco. Over the years, some...
Colorado GOP files complaint against Polis over governor's letter touting TABOR refund
The Colorado Republican Party on Thursday filed a complaint against Gov. Jared Polis, alleging the Democrat violated campaign finance law by enclosing a letter with tax refund checks going in the mail this week to 3.1 million state residents. Calling the move a "political stunt," state GOP chair Kristi Burton...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
