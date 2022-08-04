Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany Issued Simultaneous Rec Water Advisories

Read on www.wgmd.com
delawaretoday.com
Drift Offers Fresh, Local Seafood in Rehoboth Beach
A dream team of restaurateurs brings the new eatery to Rehoboth, with a focus on fresh seafood paired perfectly with wines and cocktails. When Drift, the eagerly awaited newcomer on the Culinary Coast, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10, guests will recognize some familiar faces. To start, the Rehoboth restaurant is...
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
Cape Gazette
Walking tours to explore Rehoboth Beach history
The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society will offer walking tours starting at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 17. Participants will meet at the city bandstand and enjoy a 50-minute gentle stroll around downtown with a guide. No smartphone app is needed; tour-goers simply spend their time listening and looking at historic sites along the way.
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Bridge crossover should be closed now
For many visitors, the Nassau Bridge is a gateway to the beaches. Descending from the Route 1 bridge is like a plane coming in for a landing, a sign you’re almost at your destination, whether Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or points farther south. Also like a plane, many cars are...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
Cape Gazette
Motor vehicle crash sends three to hospital
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched Aug. 8 to a motor vehicle crash at the entrance to the medical complex on Route 24, about a half-mile west of Route 1. In a statement, fire company spokesperson Warren Jones said three people were injured and transported to Beebe Healthcare by Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department ambulances. Delaware State Police is investigating the incident, Jones said. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Cape Gazette
GMB engineer passes PE licensure exam
The architectural and engineering firm of George, Miles & Buhr LLC congratulates staff member Joshua T. Elliott, P.E. on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware. A Delmar native who currently resides in Ridgely, Md., Elliott...
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices falling with Milton stations posting $3.70 a gallon price
Delaware gas prices continued their decline over the weekend after dropping to the $4 mark last week, AAA reported. As of Sunday, the price at the pump fell to $3.94, down about a penny from a day earlier and nickel during the past week. In mid-June, Delaware motorists saw the...
Cape Gazette
Newly Listed 5-Bed Home in Rehoboth - 42 Maryland Avenue
Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Cape Gazette
Jacona brothers taking over Nicola Pizza’s Rehoboth Ave. spot
A little over a month ago, Bethany Blues announced it was taking over the original Nicola Pizza location on North First Street. Now, Chris Jacona has confirmed he and his brother Anthony will take over Nicola’s location on Rehoboth Avenue after the pizzeria closes its doors shortly after Labor Day. Chris declined to comment any further.
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
