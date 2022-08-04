ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

On day of recount deadline, El Paso County judge denies candidates' motion to extend statutory cutoff

By BREEANNA JENT breeanna.jent@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's (EPCSO) deputy, law enforcement agencies across Colorado have expressed their condolences for the department and his family. Sunday evening, the EPCSO said SWAT operator Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a call in the Security-Widefield area. According The post Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy city clerk for the City of Pueblo is suing the city and Mayor Nick Gradisar for alleged discrimination and retaliation. In a 29-page lawsuit filed on July 27 obtained by 13 Investigates, Belinda Kimball, a former 14-year employee with the City of Pueblo, alleges that Pueblo Mayor Nick The post Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, CO
Elections
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles

Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado man found guilty of 2019 killing of Imperial woman

A Chase County District Court jury has found a Colorado man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of an Imperial woman. 26-year old Kevin German of Colorado Springs was also found guilty of kidnapping and 1st-degree false imprisonment after a week-long trial in Imperial. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced November 18.
IMPERIAL, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Todd Watkins
Person
Jena Griswold
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park School board members was arrested Tuesday for allegedly influencing a public official and making a false report for an arrest. Samantha Peck, 41, was booked into the Teller County Jail and bonded out Wednesday. According to a press release from the The post Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#County Commission#Cutoff#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#House
KRDO

Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

This guide lists farms and ranches in southern Colorado that sell locally produced food

From organic veggies to grass-fed beef to medicinal mushrooms, the Southern Colorado Local Food Guide published by the Palmer Land Conservancy lists dozens of producers. Will Frost is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Fountain on 900 acres in southern El Paso County. When he goes out his door in the morning, he walks through rows of radishes, beets, tomatoes and other vegetables in their three-quarter-acre community-supported agriculture garden, and he can see the irrigation water sparkling in the alfalfa fields and cattle pastures. He said the publication will help them reach new customers.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRDO

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Teen reported missing in May found

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a teen had been found a little over two months after she was reported missing. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security-Widefield on May 24, 2022. Investigators reported her as a runaway.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy