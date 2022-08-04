On day of recount deadline, El Paso County judge denies candidates' motion to extend statutory cutoff

Read on www.coloradopolitics.com
Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's (EPCSO) deputy, law enforcement agencies across Colorado have expressed their condolences for the department and his family. Sunday evening, the EPCSO said SWAT operator Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a call in the Security-Widefield area. According The post Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters, GOP candidates sue to stop recount, alleging El Paso County uses 'unreliable' voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy city clerk for the City of Pueblo is suing the city and Mayor Nick Gradisar for alleged discrimination and retaliation. In a 29-page lawsuit filed on July 27 obtained by 13 Investigates, Belinda Kimball, a former 14-year employee with the City of Pueblo, alleges that Pueblo Mayor Nick The post Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination appeared first on KRDO.
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado man found guilty of 2019 killing of Imperial woman
A Chase County District Court jury has found a Colorado man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of an Imperial woman. 26-year old Kevin German of Colorado Springs was also found guilty of kidnapping and 1st-degree false imprisonment after a week-long trial in Imperial. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced November 18.
KRDO
Pueblo Mayor discusses fixing roads, understaffed police force, and city leadership
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Mayor Nick Gradisar hosted a community connections meeting to talk to residents about the results of the bi-annual community survey and share the plans the city has based on the results. During the meeting, held at the Boettcher Pavillion at the Pueblo Riverwalk, Gradisar acknowledged...
Officials say scene is secure after deputy killed in the line of duty
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and Colorado Springs Police Officers are no longer searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a deputy on Sunday.
Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park School board members was arrested Tuesday for allegedly influencing a public official and making a false report for an arrest. Samantha Peck, 41, was booked into the Teller County Jail and bonded out Wednesday. According to a press release from the The post Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official appeared first on KRDO.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
cpr.org
This guide lists farms and ranches in southern Colorado that sell locally produced food
From organic veggies to grass-fed beef to medicinal mushrooms, the Southern Colorado Local Food Guide published by the Palmer Land Conservancy lists dozens of producers. Will Frost is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Fountain on 900 acres in southern El Paso County. When he goes out his door in the morning, he walks through rows of radishes, beets, tomatoes and other vegetables in their three-quarter-acre community-supported agriculture garden, and he can see the irrigation water sparkling in the alfalfa fields and cattle pastures. He said the publication will help them reach new customers.
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Teen reported missing in May found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a teen had been found a little over two months after she was reported missing. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security-Widefield on May 24, 2022. Investigators reported her as a runaway.
Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
