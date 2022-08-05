Read on www.politico.com
Reparations to Indigenous Peoples are critical after Pope's apology for residential schools
Many people are contemplating Pope Francis’s recent apology for residential schools in Canada during his visit to Alberta, as well as his statements from Québec City and Iqaluit. In the aftermath of historical atrocities, apologies can offer a sense of justice and acknowledgement for people who were the targets of institutional violence. People are looking for two things: Authenticity — Are the Pope’s statements a genuine reflection of the church’s “penance” and commitments to change? Responsibility — Do the Pope’s statements demonstrate willingness and resolve for the church to address systemic causes and effects of specific harms? Many are waiting to see...
Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton...
For some Black women in America, moving abroad is a way to heal and find themselves
Women told Insider that moving and traveling outside the US helped them find freedom, balance, and respect.
Christianity was a major part of Indigenous boarding schools – a historian whose family survived them explains
During a weeklong trip to Canada, Pope Francis visited a former residential school for Indigenous children in Maskwacis, Alberta, on July 25, 2022. The Ermineskin Residential School operated between 1895 and 1975 in Cree Country, the largest First Nations group in Canada. As at many boarding schools set up to...
Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples
The two largest agencies responsible for the language we use to discover books in libraries in North America — the Library of Congress in the United States, and Library and Archives Canada — are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples. Recently, the Library of Congress announced that by September 2022 a project would be underway to revise terms that refer to Indigenous Peoples. Beginning in 2019, Library and Archives Canada made changes within Canadian subject headings, starting with replacing outdated terminology with “Indigenous peoples” and “First Nations,” and adding terms that specify Métis and other specific...
Italian ambassador fiasco
First, watch this: China’s Ambassador to France Lu Shaye explains — on French television — how Taiwanese would be “re-educated" after they're occupied by Beijing. BLINKEN IN AFRICA: Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s focus shifts from Asia to Africa this week. Today he is joining a U.S.-South Africa strategic dialogue with his counterpart, Naledi Pandor. Here’s how Blinken is explaining the trip.
We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I by Raja Shehadeh review – truth and memory in Palestine
For those not forced to live them day to day, the realities of Israel’s occupation of Palestine can be conveniently repackaged with whatever euphemism fits the prevailing political mood, from “peace initiative” to “rising tensions”. For the past couple of years, the buzzword has been “normalisation” – the aim of the US-brokered Abraham accords of 2020 by which a number of Arab states, led by the UAE, discarded their red line of independence for Palestine and established official relations with Israel. The Palestinians themselves were not invited to the talks, and the star US negotiator, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, described their 70-plus-year history of violent dispossession as “nothing more than a real-estate dispute”. The new tactic for dealing with the injustice at the heart of the region’s modern history was simply to act as if it didn’t exist.
The Greatest Wartime Leaders in History
Each nation has its own pantheon of highly-revered military leaders who conquered lands, repelled invaders, and defeated enemies abroad. Among these are a select few whose exploits cemented their place in history. These generals, admirals, kings, and conquerors used tactical and logistical genius and charismatic leadership to defeat larger, better-equipped armies. Many died during their […]
Climate Change is a Moral Crisis. But Our Political System Doesn't Treat It That Way
Climate change will hurt people around the world. But our political systems have trouble understanding it as an issue of right and wrong
Senate approves climate package with domestic production incentives
— Senate Democrats passed landmark climate, tax and health care legislation on Sunday that includes billions of dollars in incentives for domestic manufacturing, both in direct tax credits for factories and domestic content requirements for electric vehicles and clean energy projects. — Trade data for the first six months of...
Transportation spending unchanged as reconciliation passes Senate
— Senate Democrats passed their $700 billion-plus party-line legislation without major changes to transportation-related items like electric vehicle tax credits. — Zero cars currently qualify for the newly written electric vehicle tax credit but Washington has ways to break its own rules. — The White House extends the Covid-19 public...
EEOC muddles along absent Democratic appointees
ON SENATE TIME: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission continues to operate with a working majority of Republican appointees, more than a month after former Chair Janet Dhillon’s term expired. Dhillon has remained active on the five-member commission, as she is allowed to do by federal statute, while the nomination...
Historic climate bill to supercharge clean energy industry
The climate and energy provisions of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would speed greenhouse gas cuts and put the U.S. on track to deliver the lion's share of President Biden's target for 2030.
Rural and Ag cash in
— The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines — a massive climate, tax and healthcare bill with a near $40 billion agriculture title. It now heads to the House. — Amazon reported lobbying on infant formula issues as the supply crisis blew up this...
3 reasons to keep worrying about the economy
BREAKING — The FBI has searched the Mar-a-Lago home of Donald Trump, the former president said in a statement today. It was not immediately clear why the agents were present at Mar-a-Lago, but he said it was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” An executed search warrant would require the sign-off of a federal judge, who would issue the warrant based upon evidence of a potential crime.
What's next for the climate bill
Democrats got over a big hump yesterday with the Senate's passage of their climate bill, a generational investment in clean energy that could supercharge efforts to combat climate change in the U.S. over the next decade. It capped months of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen....
What America’s Great Unwinding Would Mean for the World
A peculiar cognitive dissonance seems to have taken hold in the world. The Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—led and propped up by the United States—has reminded the world that the international order is, if anything, more dependent on American military, economic, and financial might now than only a few years ago. Yet everywhere you turn, there is a sense that the U.S. is in some form of terminal decline; too divided, incoherent, violent, and dysfunctional to sustain its Pax Americana. Moscow and Beijing seem to think that the great American unwinding has already begun, while in Europe, officials worry about a sudden American collapse. “Do we talk about it?” Michel Duclos, a former French ambassador to Syria who remains well connected within Europe’s diplomatic network, told me, somewhat indignantly, after I asked whether an American implosion was ever discussed at the highest levels of government. “We never stop talking about it.”
How mates and grey corruption rig the political game
If you were a powerful politician, there is a good chance you would make decisions that favour your mates. How do we know you might behave in this way? We set up a computer game to see whether everyday people get seduced into favouring their mates at the expense of others. The experiment involved over 600 university students. As in politics, they could choose to allocate resources most productively for the group as a whole, or they could allocate resources to a mate, so that their mate could reciprocate in the future – a revolving door of sorts. If they favoured...
It's Time to Right an Injustice at the UN | Opinion
Emma Reilly, a U.N. human rights officer, noticed her colleagues' acquiescence to what she deemed a dangerous request. She also discovered that the U.N. denies similar requests from other nations, yet continues to make a sole exception for China—despite Beijing's well-documented history of retaliating against human rights activists and their families. Reilly protested and was fired, along with a U.N. judge who has criticized the U.N.'s actions.
Cars and the Culture War
Cars seem to be an emerging front in the American culture wars. Consider the reaction to an essay by Carlton Reid, written for the website Works in Progress, arguing that ubiquitous driving does not necessarily create happy, healthy communities. “Cars may seem dominant in many towns and cities right now, but that’s because choices were made to allow such dominance,” Reid noted. “Choices can be remade; minds can be changed.” That quote generated a backlash among conservative critics, who argued that the worldview it represented would “force serfdom on America” and coerce people into “a pod in some blue cesspool.” Any revision to our existing land-use and street-design regimes, the thinking implied, would make the American way of life impossible.
