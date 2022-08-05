YARD AND GARDEN: Master Naturalists announce Field Day of Learning

Read on herald-review.com
Herald & Review
Some Illinois school districts to ditch COVID-19 tests this fall
Despite the urging of the state’s health department to resume school-based COVID-19 testing for students this fall, officials at several Illinois districts said this week they are halting the program due to waning interest from parents and the availability of home tests. “We’ve decided not to offer SHIELD testing...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Stephen Decatur Middle School counselors create 'wall of necessities'
DECATUR – Penny Jones became a counselor at Stephen Decatur Middle School last year after teaching in the classroom her entire career. Students often asked her for basic necessities: “Do you have any shampoo?” “I need a hairbrush.” “I need a toothbrush.”. “I thought,...
Herald & Review
On Biz: Brass Horn Kids, Horseshoe Hut, Finders Keepers Consignment and Gifts
Brass Horn Kids has joined The Brass Horn and Brass Horn Too in downtown Decatur, just in time for back-to school shopping. The children’s clothing store welcomed customers at the start of Friday’s opening hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Herald & Review
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Bateman, HSHS St. Mary's, Decatur Memorial, Busey
DECATUR — Nicole Bateman has been elected to the board of directors for the Illinois Economic Development Association. Bateman serves as the president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. The IEDA is a statewide professional economic development association that supports advocacy, education, and collaboration to enhance Illinois’ global competitiveness.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (2) updates to this series since Updated 34 min ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Matthew Bailey making most of surprise opportunity with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — When Matthew Bailey left Champaign in the summer of 2021, he felt defeated. He had made the three-hour drive that morning to go to a camp and work out in front of some Illinois coaches, but his legs were still sore from a track meet the night before and being cooped up for a long car ride.
Herald & Review
Decatur will decide its new ambulance providers within a week, city says
DECATUR — The race to find new ambulance services for the city of Decatur is in its final stage, with a decision expected within a week. The search for new companies to provide emergency medical coverage has been narrowed down to four: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside EMS, Echo Response EMS and Abbott/AMR EMS.
Herald & Review
Clinton Founders Day set for Aug. 21
CLINTON — Clinton Founders Day will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Mr. Lincoln's Square. The day will open with remarks by Clinton Junior High School social studies teacher Kelbey McCath and City Commissioner John Wise. The Clinton High School band will perform a selection of a patriotic favorites.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
Herald & Review
Milk & Honey Coffee House owners speak to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Curtis and Shelby McDowell, owners of Milk & Honey Coffee House, were guest speakers at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon on June 29. The McDowell's opened the shop in the cabin which formerly housed a tattoo shop, located at 621 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon. Sharing space with the coffee shop is the FD Boutique, which is owned and managed by Shelby McDowell's sister, Rachel Cutright.
Herald & Review
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Herald & Review
Law on firearms restraining orders in Illinois seen as confusing and underused: police leaders, experts
CHICAGO - A group of law enforcement officials and experts from around Illinois and across the country gathered in mid-June to begin crafting a plan to increase awareness among the general public and fellow cops of a three-year-old state law aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.
Herald & Review
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
Herald & Review
Capitol Recap: Democrats choose Hernandez as new party chair
SPRINGFIELD — The vote for state Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez as the Democratic Party of Illinois’ first Latino chairwoman was unanimous and uneventful on Saturday, July 30 — the drama had occurred in the days prior in a power struggle of some of the state’s most prominent Democrats.
Herald & Review
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Herald & Review
Three people wounded in Decatur gunfire; police say they get no help
DECATUR — Police said they are not getting much help trying to investigate gunfire on a Decatur street that sent three wounded people to hospital. Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said patrol officers responded at 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Illinois and East Main streets after a report of shots fired.
Herald & Review
Decatur woman chokes mother and then drags her with car, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is accused of choking her mother before “gunning” the engine of her car and dragging the 57-year-old victim across a parking lot. Shantell L. Brady, 38, is also accused of finishing the assault by throwing a landscape brick through the front window of her mother’s home in the 1500 block of North Poole Avenue.
Herald & Review
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
