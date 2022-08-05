Iowa Great Lakes churches organize food-packing drive for Ukrainian refugees

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
Working to keep Okoboji blue
Iowa Great Lakes annual lake shore cleanup event on Aug. 6. Grab a trash bag and do your part to keep Okoboji blue. It’s time again for the third annual Lakeshore Cleanup event which will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event is being co-sponsored by Keep...
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
New pastor begins at Christ Community
SIOUX CENTER—For 15 years, Mark Johnson has been engaged in campus ministry at Indiana University. Now pursuing pastoral ministry, he was installed July 24 as lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Sioux Center. In his first sermon to the congregation Sunday, he chose to preach on 2 Chronicles...
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer
ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Storm Lake Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In NW Iowa Saturday
Over the weekend, a Storm Lake man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in O’Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:58 p.m. Saturday just east of Primghar. Authorities say 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland was traveling northbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The truck collided in the intersection with the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. The Ford then entered the ditch and rolled, partially ejecting Kirkholm, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Brien County Emergency Medical Services transported Banks to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
Storm Lake man killed in car crash near Primghar
A Storm Lake man was killed in a crash near Primghar Saturday afternoon.
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Man arrested for attempted murder at Storm Lake hotel
A Texas man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police learned that he allegedly attacked someone in a hotel room on Friday
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
