Mount Airy, NC

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tester Secures $50 Million to combat Montana Housing Crisis through American Rescue Plan

Amid Montana’s worsening housing crisis, Montana has $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming for the Montana Homeowners Assistance Fund to help homeowners that have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jon Tester announced. “The COVID-19 Pandemic exacerbated Montana’s housing crisis, but through the...
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Carolina

STACKER – The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York […]
WSPA 7News

Duke Energy customers could see rate increase

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Duke Energy customers in the Upstate could soon see an increase on their monthly bill after they made their annual filing on July 29 with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC). Once the PSCSC reviews and approves the annual filing, customers will see an increase of $15.75 on their monthly […]
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
carolinajournal.com

All 100 county sheriffs races on N.C.’s November ballot

Sheriffs serve four-year terms in North Carolina. The sheriff is the only officer of local government required by the Constitution. All of North Carolina’s county sheriffs races are on the ballot in 2022, and many candidates are there for the first time. Twenty local sheriffs across the state have decided not to run again, with six of those opting for retirement.
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. school principals fear they could face pay cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the coming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary...
jocoreport.com

Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need

A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
The Albany Herald

Loggerhead recovery continues with Georgia nest record

BRUNSWICK — Loggerhead sea turtle nesting in Georgia hit a new high this week as the big reptiles beat their modern-day best for most nests on the state’s beaches. With nesting slowing and hatching surging, the nest count reached 3,953 Sunday and crawled past 3,960 the next morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
power98fm.com

New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina

Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
CBS 46

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

