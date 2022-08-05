BluSky Restoration Announces Merger With Massachusetts-Based Pro-Care Disaster Restoration Services

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
wellstown.org
Wells Harbor and Inner Jetties Closed
The Wells Sanitary District has shut off the flow to this pipe and is notifying the proper authorities. The Fire Chief is shutting down the beach and harbor to swimming and kayaking. The Wells Sanitary District is working with contractors to repair the pipe as soon as possible.
MVRTA to End Boston Commuter Bus Next Month, Seeks to Launch Van Pool Program Instead
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is ending its Boston Commuter bus next month. “Changing commuting demand and unsustainable cost increases” are reasons the Haverhill-based authority listed for canceling the service. Riders from across the Merrimack Valley are served by the Boston Commuter bus which runs from Methuen, Lawrence and Andover.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
manchesterinklink.com
Catholic Medical Center Promotes Soucy, Names New Board Members
Manchester, NH – Tim Soucy, CMC’s Executive Director of Community Health & Mission, has been named to the newly created position, Vice President of Mission Integration. In this role, Soucy will focus on growing and strengthening the services and opportunities that underscore CMC’s Catholic mission to “carry out Christ’s healing ministry by offering health, healing and hope to every individual who seeks our care.”
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Charles River Cruise On September 8
WILMINGTON, MA — Enjoy a 70-minute, fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along the Charles River on Tuesday, September 8, 2022. A bus will provide participants transportation to and from the cruise ship. Your captain and crew will both entertain and educate while pointing out the historic and cultural sights of Boston...
Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research
WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
everettleader.com
Buying And Developing The Polluted Exxon Site Is A Bold Undertaking
The Davis Companies are taking on a mega money land/development deal that is all about huge outlays of capital and borrowings, an enormous price tag for pollution. mitigation, ballooning construction costs caused by inflation and rising interest rates as a recession appears to be coming on. Timing is often a...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Planning an excursion to the New Hampshire coast? Kick start your trip to the Granite State with the best things to do in Portsmouth, NH. With over 300 years of rich history, gourmet eateries, and plenty of local boutiques, this quaint coastal city is the perfect New England seaside getaway.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
NECN
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals
Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of August 7, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
