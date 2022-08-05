Lady A postpone tour as Charles Kelley embarks on journey to sobriety

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
TODAY.com
Wynonna Judd offers powerful piece of advice 2 months after her mom died: ‘I’m a Judd, not a judge’
Wynonna Judd is keeping her mother’s memory alive. More than two months after her mother Naomi Judd died on April 30 at age 76, the eldest of the two Judd siblings joined Brandi Carlile onstage in Nashville on Friday, July 8. Carlile, who is in the midst of her...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Breaking: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73
Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73. She had been battling stage 4 cancer for a third time. The news was confirmed by her husband. It has been reported that Olivia Newton-John, best known for starring in the hit musical movie Grease, has died at the age of 73. She had been battling her third bout of cancer. Her husband released the following statement:
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video
Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son. On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Actress Olivia Newton-John Dead After 30-Year Cancer Battle: A ‘Symbol of Triumphs and Hope’
A heartbreaking loss. Grease star Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for over 30 years. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern...
NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 After Stabbing at Gas Station
NASCAR driver Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club champion, has died at the age of 37. Deadline reports that East died on Wednesday (July 13) after a transient man stabbed him during an altercation at a gas station in Westminster, Calif. According to Deadline's report, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap...
