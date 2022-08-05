ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady A postpone tour as Charles Kelley embarks on journey to sobriety

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Breaking: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73. She had been battling stage 4 cancer for a third time. The news was confirmed by her husband. It has been reported that Olivia Newton-John, best known for starring in the hit musical movie Grease, has died at the age of 73. She had been battling her third bout of cancer. Her husband released the following statement:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Anita White
Person
Hillary Scott
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady A#Sobriety
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fatherly

Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video

Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy