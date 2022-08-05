North tree planting project hoped to absorb 600,000 tonnes of CO2

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Liberal Democrats call for scrapping of energy price cap rise
The Lib Dems have called for October's expected energy price cap rise to be scrapped, with the cost covered by a windfall tax on energy company profits. Experts expect the energy price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge their customers in England, Scotland and Wales - to hit £3,615.
Thatch price hike 'could force homeowners to sell'
Owners of idyllic "chocolate box" homes could be forced to sell up as the price of thatch surges, an expert has warned. The price of a bundle of water reed has doubled to about £7 in 18 months, says the National Society of Master Thatchers (NSMT). Britain uses 5m...
Wildfire warnings as firefighters battle numerous blazes in the West
Fire services across the West have been battling a number of blazes in the last few days as temperatures have risen. In the latest incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to flames off Hall Lane, Horton in south Gloucestershire on Monday. They said a combine harvester and...
