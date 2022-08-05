ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North tree planting project hoped to absorb 600,000 tonnes of CO2

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liberal Democrats call for scrapping of energy price cap rise

The Lib Dems have called for October's expected energy price cap rise to be scrapped, with the cost covered by a windfall tax on energy company profits. Experts expect the energy price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge their customers in England, Scotland and Wales - to hit £3,615.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Thatch price hike 'could force homeowners to sell'

Owners of idyllic "chocolate box" homes could be forced to sell up as the price of thatch surges, an expert has warned. The price of a bundle of water reed has doubled to about £7 in 18 months, says the National Society of Master Thatchers (NSMT). Britain uses 5m...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy