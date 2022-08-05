Read on www.aseaofblue.com
On This Day In NBA History: August 8 - The "Dream Team" Wins Olympic Gold
On this day in 1992, the United States of America won the gold medal in men’s basketball at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona thanks to the “Dream Team.”
Was Passing On Evan Mobley A Mistake For Rockets?
A year after selecting Jalen Green over Evan Mobley, would the Houston Rockets make a different decision if given a chance to redo the 2021 NBA Draft?
NBA's 'Most Exciting' Ranks: Keldon Johnson a Candidate for Spurs?
Bleacher Report revealed its first and second teams for the NBA's most exciting young talent.
DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League
The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
NBA Offseason Grades: Marks for Every Team in the East
Nets. Celtics. Sixers. Which contender scored the highest this offseason? Which scored the lowest?
Arizona Cardinals Kicking Group Owns Huge Experience
Kicker Matt Prater, punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer have played in 647 games over 43 NFL seasons.
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 five-star forward Ryan Jones Jr. is hearing most from three schools as he nears return from injury
After tearing his meniscus in December, class of 2024 five-star forward Ryan Jones Jr. is planning to return later this month. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward from The Rock School (FL), said he’s gotten “stronger every day” and will be back for his team’s first practice on August 22.
Yardbarker
Re-Visiting Jalen Green's Summer League Debut With Rockets
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are high on their budding star Jalen Green. He finished the 2021-22 campaign setting several rookie records after averaging 28.1 points during the final nine games of the regular season. Green demonstrated through 67 games that he was worth the No. 2 pick of...
Chris Mullins unveils Warriors’ ‘Classic Edition’ jerseys in hilarious video
It was just last week when the Golden State Warriors unveiled a new Statement Edition uniform for the 2022-23 season, with rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody flaunting the new threads on social media. But, that’s not it for the Dubs. They’re also bringing back the Classic Edition jerseys from the last decade, with none other than Chris Mullins unveiling it.
ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2022
Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly, and anonymously, think about the Cardinals heading into the 2022 season.
Tyrese Maxey Excited to Continue Playing Alongside James Harden
When the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-2022 season started, Tyrese Maxey won over the starting point guard battle against Shake Milton as the three-time All-Star ball-handler Ben Simmons held out. With Simmons refusing to suit up for the Sixers again, Maxey never lost his spot in the starting lineup. ...
Atlanta Hawks sign former Florida State guard to two-way deal
The former Seminole will be moving a little closer to home.
Yardbarker
VIRAL: Ja Morant Tweets A Photo
Morant: "damn i got a 3yr old .. happy birthday to my baby daddy love you princess #KaariJ" Morant and the Grizzlies are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference. In addition, to the team's success, the 2019 second overall pick made...
Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest
The Hawks signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract.
3 way too early bold San Antonio Spurs predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The San Antonio Spurs were among the weakest teams in the NBA last season. Looking ahead, they could be preparing for a lot more defeats this year. It is, after all, looking like a tanking campaign for them. It would not be the first time, though. Recall that the Spurs...
