Live Updates: Hurricanes' first fall practice

Today's practice started with some nice cool showers and a cloudy day. I'm sure this was a nice diversion from the previous days heat. For the media, our first views of the day were field goal attempts. Shortly after the field goal attempts the defense and offensive line stayed on the field in the rain while the QB's and skill position players headed into the Sports Performance Center. During our media viewing period the intensity was not quite as high as the previous days but a lot of more teaching and communication were going one. Speaking of communication, Coach McGuire goes around all the position groups showing a lot of positive energy. Each time he goes around he has a different word that he goes around yelling to the players and why it is important. One of the words today was communicate.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO