Live Updates: Hurricanes' first fall practice

By Christopher Stock
 3 days ago
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released

Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Fall Camp Photo Gallery: Practice #4

Today's practice started with some nice cool showers and a cloudy day. I'm sure this was a nice diversion from the previous days heat. For the media, our first views of the day were field goal attempts. Shortly after the field goal attempts the defense and offensive line stayed on the field in the rain while the QB's and skill position players headed into the Sports Performance Center. During our media viewing period the intensity was not quite as high as the previous days but a lot of more teaching and communication were going one. Speaking of communication, Coach McGuire goes around all the position groups showing a lot of positive energy. Each time he goes around he has a different word that he goes around yelling to the players and why it is important. One of the words today was communicate.
VIDEO: QB Tyler Van Dyke practice drills

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch quarterback Tyler Van Dyke during practice on Monday. Practice resumes on Tuesday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll

The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
