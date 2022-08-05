Brandon Flowers Discourages Overthinking on the Killers’ New Single ‘Boy’

Click here to read the full article.

The Killers have dropped a new single, “Boy.” The song, produced by the band alongside Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, marks the first music from the Las Vegas group since the release of their seventh album, Pressure Machine , last year.

The song, which the band debuted live in July, was written prior to making Pressure Machine. The themes explored in the lyrics are actually what led frontman Brandon Flowers to create that album: “Don’t overthink it, boy / white arrows will break / the black night / don’t overthink it, boy.”

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding the Mirage tour due to the pandemic,” Flowers explained in a statement. “I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to.”

He continued, “I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘Boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

The track’s release comes ahead of the band’s upcoming North American tour, which kicks off in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Aug. 19. The trek continues through Oct. 10, concluding in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The band then heads to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.