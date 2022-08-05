ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

spotonillinois.com

City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance
CARLYLE, IL
Anderson Hospital's newest Goshen Campus addition opens

EDWARDSVILLE - Shining in the late afternoon sun, Anderson Hospital, in conjunction with area chambers of commerce, welcomed visitors to its newest Goshen Campus addition Thursday, the Anderson Goshen Medical Building. Comprising 50,000 square feet over two stories and located across...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Fatal house fire in Waterloo

One person died in an early Sunday afternoon house fire in Waterloo. The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire with visible flames in the 100 block of Quail Run at the corner of North Moore Street. When firefighters arrived on scene,...
WATERLOO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sunday house fire in Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire with visible flames in the 100 block of Quail Run in the Sterrit's Run subdivision in Waterloo. When fire crews arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed. WPD worked to extinguish...
WATERLOO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower

Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space
LITCHFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
ALTON, IL
Gastrointestinal ailments painful, but treatable

ALTON - There was a time when treating things like acid reflux and other gastrointestinal issues might have been a challenge. In fact, Dr. Khalid Naseer, a gastroenterologist at OSF HealthCare in Alton, has no trouble rattling off all the common ailments of the body's digestive tract
ALTON, IL

