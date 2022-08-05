Read on spotonillinois.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
ciceroindependiente.com
Berwyn Residents’ Advocacy Leads to Firing of City of Employee Over Racist Comments But Some Say Further Action Needed
Last week, a crowd of Berwyn residents packed the City Council meeting to express their frustration and outrage over the handling of a city employee’s racist comments against a contractor. Their advocacy led to the quiet firing of a city employee but many say more is needed. Back in...
Another Chicago officer — represented by city’s former top lawyer — alleges retaliation by CPD supervisors
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two CPD supervisors, alleging he was subjected to years of retaliation because he refused to look the other way on traffic violations committed by a friend of his boss. What’s more: the attorney representing the officer is Mark […]
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
Chicago Man Denied Bail In Naperville Home Invasion Case
A Chicago man was denied bail after being charged with a home invasion on the north side of Naperville, as reported in a joint press release from the Naperville Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. Adam Stone, 24, appeared at a bond hearing in DuPage...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
BGA investigates effectiveness of Community Safety Center's efforts to curb Chicago violence
Dan Hinkel with the BGA joined Eyewitness News Saturday morning with more details on their investigation into the Community Safety Center.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Army veteran who quit CPD to help Ukraine back in Chicago, seeks support for volunteer organization
ABC7 caught up with Harrison Jozefowicz to understand what he's trying to do and how viewers can help his efforts.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CFD adds firefighter Michael Pickering's badge to memorial wall
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department honored a paramedic who lost his life to COVID-19. On Thursday, the family of Michael Pickering added his badge to the memorial wall at the fire academy in South Loop. The department is also dedicating a brick to the 45-year-old at the Firefighter Memorial Park.He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood.Pickering died last October after contracting COVID. He was the 4th Chicago firefighter to die from the virus.
Eater
Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know
As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Chicago police issue alert for man on motorized skateboard groping women
Chicago police have issued an alert for a man on a motorized skateboard accused of inappropriately grabbing women.
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
