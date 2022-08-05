ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life

It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
WINNETKA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
La Grange, IL
La Grange, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Commissioners
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CFD adds firefighter Michael Pickering's badge to memorial wall

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department honored a paramedic who lost his life to COVID-19. On Thursday, the family of Michael Pickering added his badge to the memorial wall at the fire academy in South Loop. The department is also dedicating a brick to the 45-year-old at the Firefighter Memorial Park.He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood.Pickering died last October after contracting COVID.  He was the 4th Chicago firefighter to die from the virus. 
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know

As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy