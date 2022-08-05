ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatine, IL

spotonillinois.com

Party bus rams into several vehicles on North Side; Charges pending

CHICAGO - A dozen vehicles were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them along North Side streets. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles, the majority of which...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chicago police find 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and 'critiques' of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about "recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings," prosecutors said Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 13: one inmate sentenced in Grundy County to be released

Participating Bureau County Ace Hardware stores are doing their part to help children in need. The 10th annual Miracle Bucket in-store fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals kicks off on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. All customers at participating Bureau County Ace Hardware...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Staffing Challenges Continue to Cause Chaos for Chicago's Restaurants

Eden is not quite fully operational. | Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago The owners of Eden in Avondale hope better benefits and pay will lure workers Chicago's restaurants continue to experience pandemic-related staffing issues with illness forcing temporary closures while halting opening...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lake Zurich's long-awaited Life Time Fitness could open next month

It's been around five years since a representative from Life Time first presented a plan to open a fitness complex to the village of Lake Zurich on the site of the old Hackney's. Now, after a lengthy public review and pandemic-related construction delays, company officials say the location...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz...
SANDWICH, IL
