Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
Party bus rams into several vehicles on North Side; Charges pending
CHICAGO - A dozen vehicles were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them along North Side streets. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles, the majority of which... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago police find 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and 'critiques' of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about "recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings," prosecutors said Friday. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 19:28. 19:28. 19:28. 19:28.
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 13: one inmate sentenced in Grundy County to be released
Participating Bureau County Ace Hardware stores are doing their part to help children in need. The 10th annual Miracle Bucket in-store fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals kicks off on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. All customers at participating Bureau County Ace Hardware... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m....
spotonillinois.com
Staffing Challenges Continue to Cause Chaos for Chicago's Restaurants
Eden is not quite fully operational. | Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago The owners of Eden in Avondale hope better benefits and pay will lure workers Chicago's restaurants continue to experience pandemic-related staffing issues with illness forcing temporary closures while halting opening...
spotonillinois.com
Lake Zurich's long-awaited Life Time Fitness could open next month
It's been around five years since a representative from Life Time first presented a plan to open a fitness complex to the village of Lake Zurich on the site of the old Hackney's. Now, after a lengthy public review and pandemic-related construction delays, company officials say the location...
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
spotonillinois.com
How did Steven Chen from Sycamore place in Boys' 18 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
The following parishes in the DeKalb Times coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. Christ the Teacher University Parish 512 Normal Road, DeKalb Sunday: 8:00 AM, 10:45 AM Monday: 12:05 PM Tuesday: 12:05 PM Wednesday: 12:05 PM Thursday: 12:05 PM Friday: 12:05 PM Saturday:...
spotonillinois.com
How did Ian Disanto from Western Springs place in Boys' 12 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
River Forest tennis player Manu Rajagopal won 58 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 58 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 16 category by USTA are from Wauconda in week ending July 22?
There is one junior tennis player from Wauconda ranked in the Boys' 16 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 16 bracket the previous week. Sean Lenhart is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Yorkville junior tennis player Elijah Hartford rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 30?
Yorkville tennis player Adam Hartford won 48 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 14. They are ranked 6,135th, down from 6,072nd the week before. Their 48 points playing doubles equal 15 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Jack McLane junior tennis player earns 128 playing Boys 18 singles by week ending July 30
Western Springs tennis player Mason Mazzone won 270 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 14. They are ranked 1,497th, down from 1,475th the week before. Their 270 points playing doubles equal... Posted in:. Places:. 19:28.
spotonillinois.com
Flash Flood Warning issued August 08 at 4:59AM CDT until August 08 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS
..FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 459 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Doppler radar estimates and automated rain gages across the western half... Posted in:. Places:. 23:23. 23:10. 22:45.
