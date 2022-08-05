Springfield tennis player Keerit Mander ranks in Girls' 16 singles bracket in week ending July 15

Read on spotonillinois.com
Patent office takes 519 days to approve Sullivan inventor's patent in week ending July 30
There is one junior tennis player from Dalton City ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Lane Fehrenbacher is the top ranked boy in the category...
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman...
Participating Logan County Ace Hardware stores raising money for charity starting Aug. 5
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,980th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 215 total points, split between 209 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Week ending July 16: Jacksonville home sales
Participating McDonough County Ace Hardware stores are doing their part to help children in need. The 10th annual Miracle Bucket in-store fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals kicks off on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. All customers at participating McDonough County...
Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower
Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space ...
Neighbors: For Jacksonville's Leonard family, sharing unique history with travelers sweetens a dream
The tale of how two rural historic buildings were moved from their original locations and are now hosting visitors is at least as unique as the structures themselves. The story began when Bryan and Heather, who had frequently stayed overnight in several restored log cabins in the Nauvoo...
Three inmates sentenced in Macon County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Aug. 13
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Sullivan was 575 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Hydro-Gear Limited Partnership for a pivotable drive apparatus for a stand-on vehicle. It was filed...
