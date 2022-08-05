ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

City of Decatur City Council met July 18

Here id the agenda provided by the council: I. Call to Order 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance II. Proclamations and Recognitions III. Appearance of CitizensPolicy relative to Appearance of Citizens: A 30-minute time period is provided... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:43. 01:36. Op-ed: Gray:...
DECATUR CITY, IA
City of Mount Carmel City Council met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the council: * Call to Ordero Pledge of Allegiance o Roll Call * Approve Minutes o Minutes of meeting held 06/13/2022 * Visitors (topic discussed by visitor(s) is limited to 5 minutes) o Doug Kieffer,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:23.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Jonah Chester - Illinois News Service Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is looking to honor their hard work. The 2022 Compassion in Nursing Awards will be given to up to three... ★ FURTHER...
ILLINOIS STATE
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor

Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April was a blow to federal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Loughran Cappel urges residents to take advantage of back-to-school savings

The Illinois 10-day tax holiday on school supplies begins today, Aug. 5. Families and teachers can expect to have reduced shopping costs ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to the support of Senator Meg Loughran Cappel. "I know as a parent and educator, back-to-school shopping... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
ILLINOIS STATE
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. At least 37 people have died since last month's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
KENTUCKY STATE
What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
WISCONSIN STATE
Flood Warning issued August 08 at 4:56AM CDT until August 10 at 3:19AM CDT by NWS

..The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:23.
FREEPORT, IL

