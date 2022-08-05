Read on spotonillinois.com
City of Decatur City Council met July 18
Here id the agenda provided by the council: I. Call to Order 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance II. Proclamations and Recognitions III. Appearance of CitizensPolicy relative to Appearance of Citizens: A 30-minute time period is provided... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:43. 01:36. Op-ed: Gray:...
City of Mount Carmel City Council met July 11
Here is the agenda provided by the council: * Call to Ordero Pledge of Allegiance o Roll Call * Approve Minutes o Minutes of meeting held 06/13/2022 * Visitors (topic discussed by visitor(s) is limited to 5 minutes) o Doug Kieffer,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:23.
Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses
Jonah Chester - Illinois News Service Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state's residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is looking to honor their hard work. The 2022 Compassion in Nursing Awards will be given to up to three... ★ FURTHER...
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April was a blow to federal...
Week ending Aug. 13: four inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
Fairview Heights tennis player Keenan Miksell won 80 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 80 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... Posted in:. Places:
Loughran Cappel urges residents to take advantage of back-to-school savings
The Illinois 10-day tax holiday on school supplies begins today, Aug. 5. Families and teachers can expect to have reduced shopping costs ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to the support of Senator Meg Loughran Cappel. "I know as a parent and educator, back-to-school shopping... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. At least 37 people have died since last month's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries
The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
(BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) - The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:55.
Flood Watch issued August 07 at 3:45AM CDT until further notice by NWS
..FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and northeast Iowa, including the following counties, in northwest Illinois, Jo Daviess and Stephenson....
Flood Warning issued August 08 at 4:56AM CDT until August 10 at 3:19AM CDT by NWS
..The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:23.
