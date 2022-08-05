Value of Springfield-based Non-life Insurance company Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN:NYQ) fell 12.4% on Aug. 3

Read on spotonillinois.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
How high did Springfield junior tennis player Nischitha Korrapati rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending July 22?
In Gallatin County, 91.7 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 91.7 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Participating Logan County Ace Hardware stores raising money for charity starting Aug. 5
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,980th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 215 total points, split between 209 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 12:57. 12:11.
spotonillinois.com
Neighbors: For Jacksonville's Leonard family, sharing unique history with travelers sweetens a dream
The tale of how two rural historic buildings were moved from their original locations and are now hosting visitors is at least as unique as the structures themselves. The story began when Bryan and Heather, who had frequently stayed overnight in several restored log cabins in the Nauvoo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Three inmates sentenced in Macon County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Aug. 13
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Sullivan was 575 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Hydro-Gear Limited Partnership for a pivotable drive apparatus for a stand-on vehicle. It was filed... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower
Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:20. 05:00. 04:54. 02:01. 01:48. 00:37. 00:37. 23:53. 23:53. 23:53. 22:54. 22:54.
Comments / 0