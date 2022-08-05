ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Hollow, IL

Sleepy Hollow tennis player Thomas Nelson ranks in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 30

By Kane County Reporter
spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
City
Elgin, IL
City
Sleepy Hollow, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Elgin, IL
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Party bus rams into several vehicles on North Side; Charges pending

CHICAGO - A dozen vehicles were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them along North Side streets. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles, the majority of which... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 13: one inmate sentenced in Grundy County to be released

Participating Bureau County Ace Hardware stores are doing their part to help children in need. The 10th annual Miracle Bucket in-store fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals kicks off on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. All customers at participating Bureau County Ace Hardware... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Tennis Player#Bracket#The United States Patent#Usta
spotonillinois.com

Chicago police find 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and 'critiques' of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about "recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings," prosecutors said Friday. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 19:28. 19:28. 19:28. 19:28.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy