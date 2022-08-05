Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery

Read on wobm.com
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
Work Being Done in Berkeley, NJ, the Beachwood/Pine Beach Plaza
Recently, I've seen some work being done and more demolition of "things" in the plaza. Do you know of anything new happening in this location in Ocean County?. There were so many Facebook comments on this when we first heard about what might be moving in there. There were negatives...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Arrest quickly made in fatal Perth Amboy, NJ hit-and-run Sunday night
PERTH AMBOY — Not even 24 hours after a man was killed while crossing a city street, authorities in Middlesex County identified and arrested the driver they believe to be responsible. A release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Monday said authorities responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to...
Beyond The Farm: So much to see, so much love at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ
If you haven't taken a trip to the corner of Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township where Allaire Community Farm is, you need to take that ride with your family, kids, friends, whoever, and enjoy all that they have to offer there -- and it's more than just animals and a farm, it's a home.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
Lakewood, NJ man to spend quarter century in prison for stabbing a man to death
A Lakewood man is heading to prison following a series of guilty pleas and a sentence handed down in court for fatally stabbing a man along 2nd Avenue in the township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. On August 31, 2020, Lakewood Police responded to several 911 calls about...
Bridgewater, NJ mayor proposes armed cops in schools in September
Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench is pushing forward with his $1.3 million plan to position a police officer in each school in September. While the Republican mayor and Superintendent Robert Beers agree on the need to provide the security they have differing opinions on how to do it. Beers favors hiring two resource officers, four retired law enforcement officers and up to three Class 3 police officers for the new school year.
Manchester, NJ man sentenced for Manslaughter for causing a fentanyl overdose death
The Manchester man who previously pleaded guilty to selling another township resident fentanyl that he later fatally overdosed on has now been sentenced for causing the death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Manchester Police responded to a home in the township on August 16, 2021, after getting a...
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
New Jersey Little League Team Needs Your Help to Solve a Crime
When a story like this break, you must just shake your head and think “what is wrong with people?”. You definitely have to feel for the team. All they want to do is play and the last thing they need to worry about is their concession stand being ruined for no reason, at all.
Plainfield, NJ man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins appeal for new trial
PLAINFIELD — A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James, 61, asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
Causeway Truly Cares About The Community
If you’ve listened to my Hometown View on 92.7 WOBM in recent years you are likely aware that Causeway Lincoln and the Causeway Family of Dealerships has been a loyal sponsor. It has been my honor to be a spokesperson for them because they are much more than dealerships that sell and service cars, SUVS and trucks. They are truly a huge part of the Ocean County community and it’s been that way for more than 50 years.
