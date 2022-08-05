Read on butlerradio.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Drag queen bingo fundraiser in Brackenridge benefits Creighton man who recently beat cancer
A drag queen bingo event held at the Brackenridge American Legion on Saturday raised money for a local man who recently beat cancer. Kevin Coudriet, of Creighton, East Deer said he was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in early April. Two Mondays ago, he learned he had beaten it.
August's 'Reservoir of Jazz' Concert Series kicks off Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The month-long Reservoir of Jazz concert series begins tonight! The free concerts will take place every Sunday this month from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. along Reservoir Drive in Highland Park. Not only will there be the live music performance, but you'll also want to hang out after those performances because then there will be free summer soul line dancing classes. Parking is expected to be limited so those planning to attend are being advised to arrive early. A full rundown of events can be found at this link.
Elliott Acres highlights equine therapy at annual horse show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many spent the day hanging out with some majestic horses, helping a local non-profit in the process.Elliott Acres in Butler held its annual horse show and fundraiser today.Elliot Acres is a therapeutic riding center that helps people with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities by taking care of and riding horses.The event ran through 5 PM this afternoon. Many saw what riders learned over the summer, as well as learned about the benefits of equine therapy.There was also a Chinese auction and refreshments and t-shirts for sale.
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coffeehouse to perk up downtown Vandergrift
A new enterprise is brewing in historic Vandergrift’s business district. Virginia Lindsay and Karen Heilman, co-owners of 1833 Coffee and Tea Co. in Freeport, announced this week on social media that they’re expanding their coffee business and opening a “sister shop” along Grant Avenue. The new...
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. It’s Fishing Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Fishing Storytimes, and a Jennings Environmental program Wednesday morning. An Oceans of Fun Family Night is planned for Wednesday evening at the Institute Hill Playground on East Jefferson.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
butlerradio.com
Local WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
A local WWII veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday in very special ways. Monday (Aug. 8th) is Navy veteran, John Stauffer’s, birthday. The Butler County Commissioners issued a proclamation that today is John Stauffer Day. In addition, the American Legion Riders will hold a ride and pass by Mr. Stauffer to help celebrate.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Flippers Delight: A Meticulously Renovated Home in Crafton
After featuring some pretty spectacular high-end housing around town, Hot Property this week marks the return of a beautifully renovated, century-old home that won’t break your budget. Built in 1910 and located in Crafton, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 40 Maplewood Ave., has undergone an extensive makeover under the...
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
CBS News
Machine Gun Kelly aids local veterans by donating surplus meals, concession items
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Machine Gun Kelly, the popular rapper, and musician is currently embarking on an international tour promoting his most recent album, Mainstream Sellout. His musical endeavors brought him to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena earlier this week for a highly-anticipated show. After performing to a packed house, MGK...
wtae.com
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
macaronikid.com
Mac Mom Playground Review: Blue Slide Park
The famous Blue Slide Park is located at the corner of Beechwood Boulevard and English Lane in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. This Pittsburgh Citi Park is special not only because it has been made famous by rapper Mac Miller but it also offers a change from your normal park. 1....
kidsburgh.org
Free dental care and mobile dental care clinic for Pittsburgh families this weekend and Monday/Tuesday
Photo above by Nick Fewings via Unsplash. Has the pandemic kept your family from getting dental care? There are several opportunities available within the next week to get your kids seen by a dentist in Pittsburgh for free or covered under Medicaid. This weekend, visit the Mission of Mercy Dental...
pghcitypaper.com
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
