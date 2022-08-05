Read on www.buffalobills.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?
The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
Bills' Stefon Diggs jams out to 'Shout Song' during training camp (video)
It did not sound like the traditional Buffalo Bills version, but Stefon Diggs understood the assignment nonetheless. During a training camp practice late last week, Diggs recognized the song that began playing over the speakers at St. John Fisher University. He knew it and loved it. Diggs went over and...
Saints add more secondary depth, sign former Bengals DB Jordan Brown
Another cornerback has been added to the New Orleans Saints roster. Per his agent Jason Bernstein, the Saints have signed former Cincinnati Bengals 7th-round draft pick Jordan Brown. Brown played college football at South Dakota State, a small school that has produced some notable NFL prospects including Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
How Mississippi State commit Malik Ellis fits in future SEC team's plans on offensive line
Laurel coach Ryan Earnest knew that offensive lineman Malik Ellis was doing all of the right things in the weight room, so he found himself perplexed by the star's struggle to add weight. Earnest's confusion was cleared after logging onto social media one day to find a video of Ellis...
Talent and a new classification has the Naples Golden Eagles primed for state title run
Ever since Naples High School became the first Southwest Florida football team to win a state title in 2001, championships have been the expectation. This year the Golden Eagles have the talent to do so, and the road to a title is a lot smoother. Coming off an undefeated regular season in 2021, ...
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
AthlonSports.com
Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice
One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
10 takeaways from the first 10 days of Lions training camp
Hard to believe but two weeks of Detroit Lions training camp have already flown by. The Lions have held 10 practice sessions over that timeframe, as well as press conferences and meeting time with the media for several coaches and players. Here are 10 takeaways I’ve witnessed in my days...
Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Training Camp Update
Here are the likely members of the Lions' roster who will make the team after the conclusion of training camp.
Colts' 53-man roster prediction after two weeks of training camp
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through two weeks of training camp following Sunday’s fully padded practice at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Even though we have had seven practices to work off of, the roster is still coming together. The preseason games will wind up playing a major factor in determining the back-end roster spots, especially at running back and linebacker.
Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL: Training camp news and updates
A roundup of all the NFL training camp news for former Wisconsin Badgers across the league.
‘The competition is fierce’: Mike McDaniel gets real on Dolphins’ crowded RB room
All eyes will be on the Miami Dolphins’ new offense this season. Most of the attention will be spent on Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game with new star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and head coach Mike McDaniel. The group of running backs is also worth keeping an eye on given its unpredictability.
NFL・
Five things to watch for during Raiders camp this week
On Thursday, the Raiders breezed through a 27-11 win in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. All things considered, the team put out a good product in head coach Josh McDaniels' homecoming in Canton, Ohio, where he played high school football. With a Week 2 preseason matchup...
NFL・
