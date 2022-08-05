ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?

The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
AthlonSports.com

Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice

One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Highmark Stadium#Free Sample#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 53-man roster prediction after two weeks of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through two weeks of training camp following Sunday’s fully padded practice at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Even though we have had seven practices to work off of, the roster is still coming together. The preseason games will wind up playing a major factor in determining the back-end roster spots, especially at running back and linebacker.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Five things to watch for during Raiders camp this week

On Thursday, the Raiders breezed through a 27-11 win in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. All things considered, the team put out a good product in head coach Josh McDaniels' homecoming in Canton, Ohio, where he played high school football. With a Week 2 preseason matchup...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy