Musk accuses Twitter of fraud over the number of fake accounts in a legal filing

The other day we told you about a guy living in the Big Apple who had placed an Apple AirTag on his scooter which was stolen. Despite having the AirTag on the bike and using the "FindMy" app, a ride-around with New York City's Finest proved to be fruitless. So the guy rented a scooter, went off on his own, and this time the AirTag came through.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO