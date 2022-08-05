Musk accuses Twitter of fraud over the number of fake accounts in a legal filing

Read on www.phonearena.com
Related
China’s New Fashion Icon, Dita’s Latest Store, Meshki Parties in L.A.
WINNING SISTER: Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become China’s favorite fashion icon this summer as she competed and eventually won the grand prize in the wildly popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.”. Thanks to the show, Wang, who turns 40 on Sept. 5, is experiencing a resurgence...
Phone Arena
Instagram plans to test tall photos once again, but this time without a TikTok-like redesign (yet?)
Instagram is now going to test a new feature that will let you view photos in full screen – after once trying something similar and giving up, the company is at tall 9:16 photos yet again, reports The Verge. CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that ultra-tall 9:16 photos will start getting tested on the social medial platform soon.
Phone Arena
TikTok user explains "hack" that lets you track your iPhone even if it is off or on Airplane Mode
The other day we told you about a guy living in the Big Apple who had placed an Apple AirTag on his scooter which was stolen. Despite having the AirTag on the bike and using the "FindMy" app, a ride-around with New York City's Finest proved to be fruitless. So the guy rented a scooter, went off on his own, and this time the AirTag came through.
Comments / 0