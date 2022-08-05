Read on reviewofoptometry.com
New jab could give hope to thousands at risk of sight loss: Health watchdog approves the use of new drug which only needs to be injected once every four months rather than four weeks
Every six weeks, former company secretary Margaret Mason feels a sense of dread as she prepares to go to hospital for an injection into her eyeball. She finds the experience not only nerve-racking but painful — yet it is something she must do to preserve her failing sight. ‘I...
healio.com
Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis
Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aao.org
Week in review: Simulators for surgical training, ranibizumab biosimilar approved, ocular symptoms of COVID-19
A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Ophthalmic microsurgical simulators help medical students gain confidence. Medical students at Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany used the Eyesi intraocular microsurgical simulator on the first and last days of their ophthalmology clerkships and filled out questionnaires after each session regarding surgical skills. Of the 79 surveyed students, 73% said their surgical skills had improved after using the simulator; 92% found the device to be a useful component of an ophthalmology clerkship. These findings reinforce the potential of ophthalmic surgical simulators to become a useful part of a medical school curriculum. BMC Medical Education.
Managed Healthcare Executive
New Data Shows Vabysmo Improves Vision with Fewer Treatments
Vabysmo is the first injectable bispecific antibody to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Some recent data suggests that the injections can be administered less often than first indicated with no less of efficacy. New two-year data show that Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) maintains its effectiveness four months after...
