At Two Years, Trabeculectomy Less Cost-Effective for OAG
While trabeculectomy provided greater effect in OAG patients, eye drops were considered more cost-effective within a two-year period. Photo: Justin Schweitzer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Approximately 25% of newly diagnosed patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) present with advanced disease in at least one eye. The vision loss associated with...
Post-op Visual Outcomes Dependent on RRD Repair Times
Visual outcomes in macula-off RRD repair within three days from symptom onset were superior to those from repair between four and seven days. For macula-involving RRD repair, initiating surgery within the first 24 hours showed the most superior outcomes. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. It is a...
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
Safety in and near the water – a pediatric emergency medicine physician explains
A lifeguard shortage in many parts of the U.S. means an increased drowning risk at pools and beaches this summer. Earlier this summer, SciLine interviewed Linda Quan, a pediatric emergency medicine physician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine, about drowning risks and what people should know to keep themselves and their children safe. The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion. Can you share some statistics about drowning in the United States? Linda Quan: About 4,000 people die every year from drowning in the United States. It’s one of the three leading...
