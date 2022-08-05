Pulaski County Tribe Receives Grant Funds for Monterey Project

Read on wkvi.com
Culver Community School Board Approves Bus Bid
The Culver Community School Board members approved a bus bid to replace two buses at the corporation. Three bids were reviewed. Bluebird bid $296,104, Thomas bid $258,944, and IC Collins bid $257,258 for two buses. Superintendent Karen Shuman recommended that the board approve the lowest bid from IC Collins and that recommendation was approved with a unanimous vote.
Knox Community Schools Approve CTE Service Agreement
The Knox Community School Board approved the service agreement with North Central Career and Technical Education last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart noted that Jennifer Felke will be the new CTE Director. He stated, “She has been very good about trying to pull together the loose ends that we haven’t...
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
Pulaski County Council to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Council members will meet tonight where they will discuss increasing part-time dispatcher pay. Two transfers and additional appropriations will be considered for approval. The council members will discuss LIT Rate reallocations, and announce upcoming budget hearings as well. The Pulaski County Council will meet at 7 p.m....
Eastern Pulaski School Board Meets Tonight
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the elementary student handbook update for its first reading tonight. The staff performance evaluation plan and the Teacher Appreciation Grant update will also be discussed. Adult meal prices will be considered, along with donations and surplus items. Eastern Pulaski School Superintendent Dara Chezem...
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight
The Oregon-Davis School Board members will meet tonight where they will look at the athletic, faculty and student handbooks for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Bill Bennett and the building principals will also provide updates to the board. The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet at 6 p.m. CT in the...
Winamac Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Town Council will meet tonight where they will hear from John Cannon from Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Office. The council will also hear reports from Town Manager Brad Zellers, Water and Street Department Superintendent Jeremy Beckner, Electric Superintendent Doug Shorter, Park Manager Aaron Spanley, and Police Chief Tyler Campbell.
Cass County Treasurer announces resignation
Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
07/25/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department assisted in a pursuit that began in White County and ended just north of the State Road 39 and State Road 8 intersection. 07/25/22 Vandalism to a church in Knox was reported. 07/26/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 07/26/22 A car...
Beef from Elkhart County Fair now available at Martin’s Super Markets
Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available for purchase at certain Martin’s Super Markets. Chris Haygood, Martin’s Director of Meat & Seafood, submitted winning bids for 4 steers, including a Reserve Champion. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
South Bend churches prepare for backpack giveaway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.
Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
South Bend woman hurt after hitting tree in roadway in Cass County
A South Bend woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into tree in the roadway in Cass County. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, in Mason Township. The 47-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Grange Street when she struck the tree, according to the...
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
Shirley A. Stout
Shirley A. Stout, 91, of Knox, passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1930, in Starke County, to the late Carl and Ella (Roseman) Marks. In 1952, she married Forrest D. Stout from Monterey, IN. Together they traveled to different states and Italy, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy, returning to Indiana in 1976.
