Culver Community School Board Updated on Bond Projects

Shirley A. Stout, 91, of Knox, passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1930, in Starke County, to the late Carl and Ella (Roseman) Marks. In 1952, she married Forrest D. Stout from Monterey, IN. Together they traveled to different states and Italy, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy, returning to Indiana in 1976.

KNOX, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO