Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Application Opportunity Now Open in Pulaski County

Culver Community School Board Approves Bus Bid
The Culver Community School Board members approved a bus bid to replace two buses at the corporation. Three bids were reviewed. Bluebird bid $296,104, Thomas bid $258,944, and IC Collins bid $257,258 for two buses. Superintendent Karen Shuman recommended that the board approve the lowest bid from IC Collins and that recommendation was approved with a unanimous vote.
Knox Community Schools Approve CTE Service Agreement
The Knox Community School Board approved the service agreement with North Central Career and Technical Education last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart noted that Jennifer Felke will be the new CTE Director. He stated, “She has been very good about trying to pull together the loose ends that we haven’t...
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight
The Oregon-Davis School Board members will meet tonight where they will look at the athletic, faculty and student handbooks for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Bill Bennett and the building principals will also provide updates to the board. The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet at 6 p.m. CT in the...
Eastern Pulaski School Board Meets Tonight
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the elementary student handbook update for its first reading tonight. The staff performance evaluation plan and the Teacher Appreciation Grant update will also be discussed. Adult meal prices will be considered, along with donations and surplus items. Eastern Pulaski School Superintendent Dara Chezem...
Pulaski County Council to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Council members will meet tonight where they will discuss increasing part-time dispatcher pay. Two transfers and additional appropriations will be considered for approval. The council members will discuss LIT Rate reallocations, and announce upcoming budget hearings as well. The Pulaski County Council will meet at 7 p.m....
Winamac Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Town Council will meet tonight where they will hear from John Cannon from Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Office. The council will also hear reports from Town Manager Brad Zellers, Water and Street Department Superintendent Jeremy Beckner, Electric Superintendent Doug Shorter, Park Manager Aaron Spanley, and Police Chief Tyler Campbell.
Shirley A. Stout
Shirley A. Stout, 91, of Knox, passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1930, in Starke County, to the late Carl and Ella (Roseman) Marks. In 1952, she married Forrest D. Stout from Monterey, IN. Together they traveled to different states and Italy, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy, returning to Indiana in 1976.
Emma Jean Aiman
Funeral services for Emma Jean Aiman, 83, of Knox, Indiana, formerly of North Judson, will be Monday, August 8 at noon CT at the Braman and Bailey Funeral Home in North Judson, with visitation there from 10 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Free Will Baptist Church in Denham.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
07/25/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department assisted in a pursuit that began in White County and ended just north of the State Road 39 and State Road 8 intersection. 07/25/22 Vandalism to a church in Knox was reported. 07/26/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 07/26/22 A car...
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
