Franklin News Post
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino
Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 20 min ago. Genevieve Mullins Parker February 3, 1932 - August 3, 2022 Genevieve Mullins Parker, age 90 of Henry died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She wa…
WDBJ7.com
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office:. “Earlier today, the body of a deceased male was found in the general area where Matthew Walton was last seen on 7/27/22. The body matches the general description of Walton. An official identification will be made by...
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun
LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA
Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
Franklin News Post
Fill the Bus campaign held
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office participated in the "Fill the Bus" campaign this year at Walmart. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, Franklin County Public Schools and other groups, the campaign collected school supplies. Deputy H.L. Nolen, left, is pictured with Bernice Cobbs, superintendent of FCPS, and Paul Simms, a sheriff's office volunteer.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
Franklin News Post
Prosecutors seek 8-year prison term for ex-Rocky Mount police officer in Capitol riot
Federal prosecutors are seeking an 8-year prison sentence for a former Rocky Mount police officer, arguing that he abused his position of public trust when he joined a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, who was convicted by a jury in Washington D.C.’s federal court in April,...
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
