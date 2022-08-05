Starke County Highway Superintendent Asks Commissioners to Consider Truck Purchase

Read on wkvi.com
Pulaski County Council to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Council members will meet tonight where they will discuss increasing part-time dispatcher pay. Two transfers and additional appropriations will be considered for approval. The council members will discuss LIT Rate reallocations, and announce upcoming budget hearings as well. The Pulaski County Council will meet at 7 p.m....
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
Culver Community School Board Approves Bus Bid
The Culver Community School Board members approved a bus bid to replace two buses at the corporation. Three bids were reviewed. Bluebird bid $296,104, Thomas bid $258,944, and IC Collins bid $257,258 for two buses. Superintendent Karen Shuman recommended that the board approve the lowest bid from IC Collins and that recommendation was approved with a unanimous vote.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
07/25/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department assisted in a pursuit that began in White County and ended just north of the State Road 39 and State Road 8 intersection. 07/25/22 Vandalism to a church in Knox was reported. 07/26/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 07/26/22 A car...
South Bend woman hurt after hitting tree in roadway in Cass County
A South Bend woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into tree in the roadway in Cass County. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, in Mason Township. The 47-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Grange Street when she struck the tree, according to the...
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
Winamac Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Town Council will meet tonight where they will hear from John Cannon from Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Office. The council will also hear reports from Town Manager Brad Zellers, Water and Street Department Superintendent Jeremy Beckner, Electric Superintendent Doug Shorter, Park Manager Aaron Spanley, and Police Chief Tyler Campbell.
Knox Community Schools Approve CTE Service Agreement
The Knox Community School Board approved the service agreement with North Central Career and Technical Education last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart noted that Jennifer Felke will be the new CTE Director. He stated, “She has been very good about trying to pull together the loose ends that we haven’t...
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
Eastern Pulaski School Board Meets Tonight
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the elementary student handbook update for its first reading tonight. The staff performance evaluation plan and the Teacher Appreciation Grant update will also be discussed. Adult meal prices will be considered, along with donations and surplus items. Eastern Pulaski School Superintendent Dara Chezem...
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
11 year-old killed, 3 more hurt after driver missed stop sign
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office tells us a driver missed a stop sign, colliding with another SUV in Constantine Township Sunday afternoon.
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Beef from Elkhart County Fair now available at Martin’s Super Markets
Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available for purchase at certain Martin’s Super Markets. Chris Haygood, Martin’s Director of Meat & Seafood, submitted winning bids for 4 steers, including a Reserve Champion. That beef will be featured at the Nappanee Martin’s location as it was from the Union Township 4-H Club.
Elkhart Police ask for help identifying vehicle and man wanted for questioning
Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying a man and vehicle. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart on CR 6 on August 4th at around 3:30 p.m. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or...
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight
The Oregon-Davis School Board members will meet tonight where they will look at the athletic, faculty and student handbooks for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Bill Bennett and the building principals will also provide updates to the board. The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet at 6 p.m. CT in the...
Wrong way driver dies from crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
