Annual San Pierre Spirit of Summer Festival Set for the Weekend

Last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival
Today is the last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 West Market St. Nappanee, IN. There are over 100 artisans to buy homemade home goods, jewelry and more. Food trucks will...
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night
The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
Great Lakes Grand Prix Essentials: Schedule Pushed Forward For Weather
Faces Of The Great Lakes Grand Prix
Super Cat And Class 1 Time Trials On Tap Today For Great Lakes Grand Prix
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
Lafayette Eagles hosts Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was very hot outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show Saturday afternoon. Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School student who died in a car crash over a year ago. A wide variety of classic cars from...
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
New hair salon sets up shop in Tippecanoe Mall
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A new hair salon has set up shop in the Tippecanoe Mall. The owner h…
Culver Community School Board Approves Bus Bid
The Culver Community School Board members approved a bus bid to replace two buses at the corporation. Three bids were reviewed. Bluebird bid $296,104, Thomas bid $258,944, and IC Collins bid $257,258 for two buses. Superintendent Karen Shuman recommended that the board approve the lowest bid from IC Collins and that recommendation was approved with a unanimous vote.
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight
The Oregon-Davis School Board members will meet tonight where they will look at the athletic, faculty and student handbooks for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Bill Bennett and the building principals will also provide updates to the board. The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet at 6 p.m. CT in the...
Big Smiles at the City of Lake Station Back to School Action Day
The annual City of Lake Station Back to School Community Action Day has brought many smiles to parents and kids of all ages. 40 vendors from all over Indiana donated many supplies. Some supplies include backpacks, pencil cases, t-shirts, and many more. Not only were there school supplies there were...
Eastern Pulaski School Board Meets Tonight
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the elementary student handbook update for its first reading tonight. The staff performance evaluation plan and the Teacher Appreciation Grant update will also be discussed. Adult meal prices will be considered, along with donations and surplus items. Eastern Pulaski School Superintendent Dara Chezem...
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
Knox Community Schools Approve CTE Service Agreement
The Knox Community School Board approved the service agreement with North Central Career and Technical Education last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart noted that Jennifer Felke will be the new CTE Director. He stated, “She has been very good about trying to pull together the loose ends that we haven’t...
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
Michael Jackson memorial that mysteriously disappeared from his childhood home found
GARY — A Region mystery has been solved and it was a real thriller. Five years ago, the Michael Jackson memorial that was carved from stone after his abrupt death in 2009 mysteriously disappeared from its longtime pedestal in the front yard of the Jackson childhood home in Gary.
