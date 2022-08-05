Knox Residents Asked to Participate in Master Utility Plan Survey

Read on wkvi.com
Pulaski County Council to Meet Tonight
The Pulaski County Council members will meet tonight where they will discuss increasing part-time dispatcher pay. Two transfers and additional appropriations will be considered for approval. The council members will discuss LIT Rate reallocations, and announce upcoming budget hearings as well. The Pulaski County Council will meet at 7 p.m....
Culver Community School Board Approves Bus Bid
The Culver Community School Board members approved a bus bid to replace two buses at the corporation. Three bids were reviewed. Bluebird bid $296,104, Thomas bid $258,944, and IC Collins bid $257,258 for two buses. Superintendent Karen Shuman recommended that the board approve the lowest bid from IC Collins and that recommendation was approved with a unanimous vote.
Knox Community Schools Approve CTE Service Agreement
The Knox Community School Board approved the service agreement with North Central Career and Technical Education last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart noted that Jennifer Felke will be the new CTE Director. He stated, “She has been very good about trying to pull together the loose ends that we haven’t...
Winamac Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Town Council will meet tonight where they will hear from John Cannon from Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Office. The council will also hear reports from Town Manager Brad Zellers, Water and Street Department Superintendent Jeremy Beckner, Electric Superintendent Doug Shorter, Park Manager Aaron Spanley, and Police Chief Tyler Campbell.
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight
The Oregon-Davis School Board members will meet tonight where they will look at the athletic, faculty and student handbooks for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Bill Bennett and the building principals will also provide updates to the board. The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet at 6 p.m. CT in the...
Eastern Pulaski School Board Meets Tonight
The Eastern Pulaski School Board will discuss the elementary student handbook update for its first reading tonight. The staff performance evaluation plan and the Teacher Appreciation Grant update will also be discussed. Adult meal prices will be considered, along with donations and surplus items. Eastern Pulaski School Superintendent Dara Chezem...
Cass County Treasurer announces resignation
Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
Gary wraps up the GIVE $500 month cash assistance program
Of course, Sharon Fullilove and Diane Appiah are missing the $500 cash they each received for 12 months from the Gary GIVE initiative, a no strings attached gift that only required them to report how the money was spent. Each described being selected for the program as reaffirming their faith...
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
07/25/22 The Starke County Sheriff’s Department assisted in a pursuit that began in White County and ended just north of the State Road 39 and State Road 8 intersection. 07/25/22 Vandalism to a church in Knox was reported. 07/26/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 07/26/22 A car...
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing
Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
Shirley A. Stout
Shirley A. Stout, 91, of Knox, passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1930, in Starke County, to the late Carl and Ella (Roseman) Marks. In 1952, she married Forrest D. Stout from Monterey, IN. Together they traveled to different states and Italy, where he was stationed with the U.S. Navy, returning to Indiana in 1976.
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
