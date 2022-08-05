ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.

