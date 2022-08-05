Read on butlerradio.com
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
Charges filed after fight at asst. prosecutor’s home in Warren
A Warren City assistant prosecutor and his son were hurt in a fight at a home in Warren late Saturday.
Newton Falls man awaits sentencing for shooting death of Warren woman
Jury selection had been slated to begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of an 82-year-old Newton Falls man accused of murdering a Warren woman. Instead, Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Stevenson was indicted in December for murder and...
Report: YPD finds gun in car of man who almost hit cruiser
Reports said police early Sunday found a gun in the car of a man who almost hit a police officer.
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal firearms and narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday...
Jury selection underway in Youngstown murder trial
Jury selection is underway for a man accused of a double shooting in 2018 that killed a man.
Sebring woman arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse
A Sebring woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty charges. According to jail records, Ashley Crawford, 42, whose last known address was on East Ohio Avenue, was booked into the jail early Sunday. Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts...
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail
CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) -- A longtime Mercer County judge's calling hours are Tuesday.
Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
Ohio County woman granted early release in DUI resulting in death case
WHEELING, W.Va. — An Ohio County woman sentenced to 3-15 years in jail in a 2020 DUI resulting in death case is getting out after 8 months. Allison Coen completed an inmate-centered G.O.A.L.S. program and will be released on Monday. Coen was driving when her vehicle crashed into a...
Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough. Court documents indicate that the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel. According...
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
