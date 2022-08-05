Read on www.topgear.com
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Rare Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Selling Wednesday on Bring A Trailer
This Iconic sports car is a brutal competitor on the track. 200 is a unique number within the Porsche design and engineering teams when it comes to this particular car for many reasons. The primary factor is that only 200 examples of these track-only racers were ever built. Everything from the ultra-light body to the rigid chassis design is made to reflect the highest pinnacle of performance and power technology. Porsche has been at the top of the competitive automotive circuit seemingly since the introduction of their prized 911. So it makes sense that their modern-day examples would be just as astounding as the earlier models while still dishing out more than their competitors can handle.
Top Speed
G-Power Has Turned this Porsche 911 Turbo Into a Supercar Killer
The latest 992-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S is the most potent 911 ever built. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six puts out a whopping 640 horses and 590 pound-feet of twist. But what if it were given a boost in power? Indeed, Brabus has tuned the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet to deliver a total of 820 horsepower. But today, we have another 911 Turbo S from G-Power, and the brand claims to have done some insane tuning to make the flat-six engine produce a whopping 800 horses. The German tuning brand’s reputation has remained untarnished for over 40 years and is best recognized for its Mercedes-AMG and BMW M modifications. However, it is the brand’s first attempt at the best performance car from Porsche.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
Stunning Wildcat Convertible Selling on Bring A Trailer
As the name suggests, this car isn't for the faint of heart. The 1960s were known for many things, particularly within the automotive industry, but one of the most obvious things was the focus on muscular styling. Cars like the 1964 Pontiac GTO made their name by taking the industry by the horns and riding the passion for speed and risk held by the youth of America. We typically call vehicles like these muscle cars, but some cars prefer a different moniker despite similar performance and styling. Extremely prevalent with this particular convertible, class and luxury elements go a long way in the classic collector market.
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
Someone Please Buy Me Princess Diana's Awesome Ford Escort RS Turbo
There are a lot of reasons to throw around the word "iconic" when talking about the late Princess Diana, from her fashion and activism to the scandals and drama that surrounded her life and death. But she was also a legit car enthusiast, preferring to drive herself around rather than be chauffeured, much to the chagrin of the royal family's security detail. Diana owned a slew of awesome cars, and one of the coolest is going up for auction later this month: her 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1.
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
RideApart
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Spied For The First Time
Mercedes-Benz currently has some of the most advanced electric vehicles on the market. The EQ family is constantly growing and currently spans from entry-level EV crossovers to luxurious sedans and SUVs. There are no signs of this expansion slowing down and it seems that the automaker is working on its first Maybach-branded electric vehicle.
Top Speed
This Wild Subaru STI Convertible Has A Ridiculous Price Tag
Everyone loves a good custom car - they can make a cloudy day sunny and make babies laugh. However, they are also able to singe the eyes of any who witness a monstrosity if the automobile in question is tragic enough. The latest example to make its rounds on the internet is a 1 of 5 custom Impreza STI convertible now for sale at Patriot Nissan of Salem, New Hampshire.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
topgear.com
Monaco-based YouTuber takes delivery of first ever Rimac Nevera
37-year-old man meets Mate Rimac in person to collect the very first Nevera electric hypercar. Last month we brought you news that the first example of the utterly mad, 1,888bhp Rimac Nevera had been completed. That was chassis 000 however, which Rimac is keeping for itself: this is the first of 150 cars to be handed over to deep-pocketed customers.
hypebeast.com
The Bentley Continental GT Speed Is Man’s Best Friend
Paris Hilton had one in baby pink. Kim Kardashian had one in black, inspiring her viral phrase “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”. Katie Price, footballers, and reality TV stars from The Only Way In Essex also had one. The car in question is the Bentley Continental GT, the car described as singlehandedly inventing “the modern luxury grand tourer segment.” It became an instant hit for its handsome looks, 200 MPH-plus top speed, and class-leading driving experience, but had its reputation muddied by the car’s sophisticated – yet ironically chintzy – appeal. Today, it looks as if Bentley has gone back to its roots.
Road & Track
This Cube Used to Be a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500
In the mid-70s, collector Peter DeSilva found a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 lying forgotten in a junkyard. Most collectors who find the remnants of the most powerful of the Shelby Mustangs would begin building a new GT500 around the shell, but DeSilva intentionally sent it to a crusher instead. He...
