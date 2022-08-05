This Iconic sports car is a brutal competitor on the track. 200 is a unique number within the Porsche design and engineering teams when it comes to this particular car for many reasons. The primary factor is that only 200 examples of these track-only racers were ever built. Everything from the ultra-light body to the rigid chassis design is made to reflect the highest pinnacle of performance and power technology. Porsche has been at the top of the competitive automotive circuit seemingly since the introduction of their prized 911. So it makes sense that their modern-day examples would be just as astounding as the earlier models while still dishing out more than their competitors can handle.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO