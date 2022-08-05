Read on greatbendpost.com
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth
"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
How gas prices have changed in Wichita in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week.
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash. Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the...
Tomatoes looking sad this year? You’re not alone. Here’s what to do and when to do it
Are you yet to enjoy the perfect BLT this year due to the challenging tomato crops around Wichita? There’s hope yet this year, experts say.
Heat melts Park City man's roof
Weeks of triple-digit temperatures could increase grass fires. Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones. In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them. Bel Aire company sending 'Clinics in a Can' to...
City of Salina announces Lakewood Bridge closing for slope work
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be adding rip rap to sections of the slope next to the Lakewood Park Bridge north of E. Iron Avenue. The bridge will be closed for safety during working hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, repairs are expected...
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
For first time in 20 years, horticulture center near Wichita will open to public
For more than 50 years, a field south of Haysville has been used to find the best varieties of trees, turfgrass, shrubs, fruits and vegetables to grow in Kansas and areas with similar climates. Since 2019, researchers at the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center have also been growing test varieties of industrial hemp to see if it holds promise as a future cash crop for Kansas farmers.
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea
The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal
Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
