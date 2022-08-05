‘Feels like it’s back’: Musikfest 2022 kicks off amid eager crowds and torrid heat

Read on wlvr.org
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online
Lebanese festival in Easton gears up for second day of food, dancing
EASTON, Pa. – Thousands of people descended upon Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church on Saturday, and many more are expected for the second day of the church's longstanding festival on Sunday. In its 46th year, the two-day celebration of Lebanese culture and heritage showcases the music, the...
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
wlvr.org
Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest
Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
Musikfest mugs: You love ’em, we ranked ’em, from ’84 to ’22
By now, some of you have your 2022 Musikfest mug. Bright yellow with a strong blue lid and handle, it’s a great-looking mug, courtesy of artist Bart Cooper. Maybe you’ll have it in hand for beer refills and more beer refills every day you set foot this week on Musikfest’s grounds in Bethlehem. Or maybe you’ll switch it up some days, bringing a mug from years past to show off a little bit.
Musikfest fans enjoy the southside of the festival Saturday night (PHOTOS)
Musikfest had plenty of food, beer and music to enjoy on the Southside Saturday night. Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks showcased Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers at 5 p.m., Shamarr Allen at 7 p.m. and Igor and the Red Elvises at 9 p.m.
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
A historic look at Easton’s Bush & Bull department store (PHOTOS)
If the buildings around Easton’s Centre Square could talk, they would have much to say. Years before the Family Dollar store occupied its location, the Bush & Bull department store was once there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
Parx Casino Playing for Keeps as They Look to Secure a Multi-Story Hotel
Bensalem’s Parx Casino is looking for a jackpot as they work to secure a large hotel that would be near their popular establishment. Damon C. Williams wrote about the recent casino update for the Bucks County Courier Times. The Bensalem Township Planning Commission began looking at plans for the...
thevalleyledger.com
IT’S NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME FOR POISON | by Diane Fleischman
Sunday night at Musikfest’s Main Stage, brought Eighteenth Hour, a Lehigh Valley local band, who has been receiving much attention as an opening band to headliner acts. I last saw Eighteenth Hour open for Bon Jovi in Allentown, pre-covid. With their hard rocking seventies sound, that band is tighter than ever, and a great opening act for Poison.
lvpnews.com
Musikfest 2022: The platz thickens with return to Payrow Plaza
To paraphrase the lyric from Prince’s song, “1999,” you can party like it’s 2019 at Muskfest 2022. Musikfest is back for full-fledged festing, opening with a preview night Aug. 4 and continuing through Aug. 14 on the north side and south sides of Bethlehem. There are...
Help AWSOM animal shelter finds fur-ever homes for cats
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — The cat cages are packed at AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg. Employees say this year, they have taken in more pregnant cats, leading to an abundance of kittens and they don't have space for any more. "It's a crazy town with a bunch of cats...
wlvr.org
‘What You Need to Know:’ Musikfest 2022 begins, possible farewell to the Banana Factory and chickens
WLVR News Director Jen Rehill and Tyler Pratt, assistant news editor, focus in on top news from Bethlehem this week. Coming up: Musikfest kicks off, the fate of the Banana Factory hangs in the balance and backyard chickens may be coming to a coop near you. For more of “What...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight
Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
wlvr.org
Das Awkscht Fescht highlights classic cars from across the pond at Macungie Memorial Park
Das Awkscht Fest revved up Friday to kick off its part in one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest festival weekends. This year, organizers hope to draw in crowds to Macungie Memorial Park with a focus that goes ‘across the pond.’. British and European cars will take the highlight...
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
