Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
sanatogapost.com
Chapel Leadership Series Hosts Book Author
VALLEY FORGE PA – Author and historian William “Larry” Kidder will be a featured speaker Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) at 6 p.m. in Washington Memorial Chapel on Route 23, Valley Forge National Historical Park, as part of its “Lead Like George Leadership Forum” Series. Kidder will discuss his book, “Ten Crucial Days: Washington’s Vision for Victory Unfolds.”
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Band Ends Concert Series in Sanatoga Park
SANATOGA PA – After another successful run of nearly weekly musical entertainment, this year’s edition of the Lower Pottsgrove summer concert series will end Sunday (tonight, Aug. 7, 2022) with a performance by the Pottsgrove Community Band. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Sanatoga Park on South Sanatoga Road.
sanatogapost.com
Administrative Changes Ahead at Pottsgrove Schools
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Dealing with a series of personnel changes in the Pottsgrove School District will occupy an early portion of the district Board of School Directors’ time during its scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) meeting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at Pottsgrove High School, according to the board’s just-released agenda.
sanatogapost.com
Community Health & Dental Plans Health Fair Friday
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A local observance of National Health Center Week, which began Sunday and continues through Saturday (Aug. 7-13, 2022) at offices of Pottstown-based Community Health & Dental Care Inc., will include a community health fair scheduled for Friday (Aug. 12) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the organization’s Coventry Mall location, 351 W. Schuylkill Rd.
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wdac.com
Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions
HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
sanatogapost.com
Garden Bountiful? Ready for Canning? Help’s Here
LEESPORT PA – An in-person workshop on “Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa” has been scheduled by Penn State Extension Berks County for Aug. 18 (2022; Thursday) from 6-8 p.m. at its office, 1238 County Welfare Rd., Leesport. The event is open to the public; a $15 participation fee and advance registration are required.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
phillyvoice.com
Comcast requires office workers to return to Center City three days a week starting in September
Comcast, one of Philadelphia's largest employers, is bringing its remote workers back into the office next month. Starting Sept. 12, all Comcast employees in the U.S. will be required to come in at least three days a week, Technical.ly reported. That means about 8,000 workers will be returning to Comcast's...
sanatogapost.com
Grand View Sets August, November Blood Drives
SELLERSVILLE PA – In an effort to help ease a national shortage of blood and blood products, Grand View Health System said it would operate two blood donation events, one each during August and November, at the Emergency Medical Services Building on the Grand View Hospital campus, 700 Lawn Ave. The first is scheduled for Aug. 22 (23022; Monday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
Exton-Based Medical Equipment Company Acquired by Houston Rival
Exton-based Freedom Medical, a company that rents medical equipment and provides related outsourced support services to hospitals and long-term care centers, was acquired earlier this week by its Houston rival US Med-Equip for an undisclosed sum, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The acquisition accelerated US Med-Equip’s national...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Enter to Win a Brand New Washer & Dryer
You could win a brand new washer and dryer from 94.5 PST and Robert Stevens New & Scratch & Dent Appliance Outlets right now!. Did you just move into your own place, and you're realizing how expensive everything is? Or could you just use an upgrade? No matter what, we've got you covered! Just enter to win below.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
