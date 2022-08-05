Read on butlerradio.com
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township
No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
Part of Old Freeport Road in O'Hara to close through November for bridge work
A short bridge that sits near the post office along Old Freeport Road in O’Hara is scheduled to close for up to three months Aug. 22 for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured away from the 1300 block of Old Freeport Road while work on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7 is underway, Allegheny County Public Works announced.
Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
There's no word yet on their injuries or how the fall happened.
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning
No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg. A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home. Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and...
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
Two escape building fire at church campground in West Middlesex
Multiple fire departments are on scene working to put out a fire in West Middlesex. The fire is at a building at the National Association of the Church of God (NACOG) on the 400 block of Campground Road and broke out around 2:30 a.m. Calls went out shortly after 2:45...
PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity
Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims
The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
