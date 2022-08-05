ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxonburg, PA

butlerradio.com

One Injured In City of Butler Crash

One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township

No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
butlerradio.com

No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire

No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS News

One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
BRENTWOOD, PA
explore venango

Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity

Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
explore venango

State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims

The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

