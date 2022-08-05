ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

‘What You Need to Know:’ Musikfest 2022 begins, possible farewell to the Banana Factory and chickens

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
LehighValleyLive.com

Fest Feast Madness: Cast your vote to determine Musikfest 2022′s most popular food dish

There are few places on earth where roasted corn, poutine and crab cakes take priority over most everything else, but at Musikfest, that’s a no-brainer. Every year, fest-goers make it a point to stuff their face with their go-to grub from the 30-plus vendors on the grounds of the Bethlehem festival. But a true Musikfest fan will also leave room to try some of the festival’s new offerings, with the potential of a new favorite always right around the corner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue

What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
NAZARETH, PA
wlvr.org

Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest

Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
phl17.com

Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA

“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
#Backyard Chickens#Musikfest#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banana Factory
LehighValleyLive.com

Musikfest mugs: You love ’em, we ranked ’em, from ’84 to ’22

By now, some of you have your 2022 Musikfest mug. Bright yellow with a strong blue lid and handle, it’s a great-looking mug, courtesy of artist Bart Cooper. Maybe you’ll have it in hand for beer refills and more beer refills every day you set foot this week on Musikfest’s grounds in Bethlehem. Or maybe you’ll switch it up some days, bringing a mug from years past to show off a little bit.
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Inside the most expensive beachfront home for sale in NJ

The most expensive home for sale right now at the Jersey Shore has features that other homes do not have. Let's delve into what makes this home so special and so expensive. Yes, a compound like the Kennedys have in Hyannis Port, MA. The property is 1.71 acres beachfront in Loveladies, Long Beach Island.
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight

Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
BETHLEHEM, PA

