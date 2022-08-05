Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Fighting rats involves high-tech traps and carbon monoxide poisoning for some cities
It's a war that stretches back centuries - people versus rats. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The rat is a spoiler and a killer which has flourished by adjusting himself to man's ways. The rat problem is man's problem. SHAPIRO: Well, there's a new front in that war as...
Fiona the Hippo gets a little brother
Fiona the Hippo now has a little brother. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed the healthy calf into the world on Aug. 3. The 23-year-old mother Bibi carried the boy, who weighs at least roughly 60 pounds. "We're just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn't matter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meridian Brothers collaborate with an imaginary salsa band on new album
MERIDIAN BROTHERS: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: But they fell on hard times decades ago. Now they're making a comeback album with the modern Colombian band Meridian Brothers. Eblis Alvarez, who is the mind behind the band Meridian Brothers, joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us. EBLIS...
Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Here's one that pays you to sleep
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. (Imitating yawn). Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Well, here's a job that pays you to sleep. A brand of mattress is looking for part-timers to sleep in their stores. Casper says the ideal candidate should have exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible and the ability to sleep through anything, although they do have to stay awake long enough to post their experiences on social media. I think I just found my sleepy side hustle.
JOBS・
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Has Taken A Gold Ring-Worthy Step Forward
Video game movies haven’t had the greatest track record in Hollywood, but among the successes in recent years within this field have been the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog managed to become the highest-grossing movie domestically before theaters started shutting down, an honor it held until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 surpassed its predecessor earlier this year. While we’ve known for months now that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on the way, the threequel has taken a major step forward that’s worthy of a gold ring: scoring a release date.
The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
If you have small children at home, you might just be waiting for the new season of Bluey, the Australian cartoon about a family of talking dogs named the Heelers. The series has won an International Emmy, attracted millions of viewers around the world, inspired podcasts, an upcoming musical and all kinds of merchandise.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0