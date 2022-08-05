ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam

Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Singapore-Based Crypto Lender Freezes Withdrawals as Stablecoin Contagion Grows

Yet another crypto lender announced that it has frozen withdrawals, leaving customers potentially facing steep losses. While details are scant, the Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut may have had exposure to both the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin, which collapsed in May after a weeklong $48 billion run, and possibly Celsius, the first crypto lender forced into insolvency by that failure.
MARKETS
pymnts

Data Brief: 76% of Merchants Prefer Third-Party Chargeback Tools to Manage Disputes

An unwelcome side effect of the eCommerce and digital payments boom is the burden of chargebacks and disputes, and more merchants and brands are finding they are better handled by specialized third-party solutions with advanced dispute resolution capabilities. In the study “Dispute-Prevention Solutions: Protecting Profits and Customer Relationships With Third-Party...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Consumer Credit#Credit Card Interest#Credit Score#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bnpl
pymnts

Shopify Sees Merchant Exodus Amid Decline in Consumer Spending

Businesses dealing with high costs and a decline in consumer spending have begun to move away from eCommerce platform Shopify. As Reuters reported Monday (Aug. 8), Shopify added 71,000 net merchants in the first half of the year, according to YipitData’s research shared with the news organization. The company added 680,000 at the peak height of the pandemic in 2020 and 314,000 last year.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
pymnts

Stake CEO: Japan Should Lower Crypto Tax

Japan should lower corporate taxes on cryptocurrencies to retain its base of entrepreneurs, one of the country’s leading crypto business people said Monday (Aug. 8). “At least 20 or more” firms have moved abroad due to taxes, Sota Watanabe, CEO of Web3 infrastructure firm Stake Technologies Pte., told Bloomberg News.
MARKETS
pymnts

Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management

Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Thailand Moves CBDC Study to Pilot Stage Without Plans for Issuance

The Bank Of Thailand (BOK) is moving its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) study to the pilot phase but said it has no plans in the works right now to issue a coin. “In addition to previous Wholesale CBDC projects and Proof-of-Concept Retail CBDC testing with corporates, the BOT deems it necessary to extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale,” the BOT said in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
WORLD
pymnts

CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services

CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis

As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform

Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill

Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
BUSINESS
pymnts

UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto, Real Estate Exploitation

As a key center of FinTech innovation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a growing number of exchanges and platforms dealing in crypto assets. As the country’s two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as hubs for crypto asset technology, some real estate developers in the country announced that they would start accepting payments in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone

Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy