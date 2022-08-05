Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Singapore-Based Crypto Lender Freezes Withdrawals as Stablecoin Contagion Grows
Yet another crypto lender announced that it has frozen withdrawals, leaving customers potentially facing steep losses. While details are scant, the Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut may have had exposure to both the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin, which collapsed in May after a weeklong $48 billion run, and possibly Celsius, the first crypto lender forced into insolvency by that failure.
Capify Announces £40 Million Fund in Response to UK SMBs’ Difficulties
Seeing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.K. buffeted by inflation and struggling to get financing from traditional lending sources, specialist SMB lender Capify has announced a £40 million fund for businesses that need a lifeline or want to invest and grow. Funding of up to £500,000 will...
Data Brief: 76% of Merchants Prefer Third-Party Chargeback Tools to Manage Disputes
An unwelcome side effect of the eCommerce and digital payments boom is the burden of chargebacks and disputes, and more merchants and brands are finding they are better handled by specialized third-party solutions with advanced dispute resolution capabilities. In the study “Dispute-Prevention Solutions: Protecting Profits and Customer Relationships With Third-Party...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Shopify Sees Merchant Exodus Amid Decline in Consumer Spending
Businesses dealing with high costs and a decline in consumer spending have begun to move away from eCommerce platform Shopify. As Reuters reported Monday (Aug. 8), Shopify added 71,000 net merchants in the first half of the year, according to YipitData’s research shared with the news organization. The company added 680,000 at the peak height of the pandemic in 2020 and 314,000 last year.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stake CEO: Japan Should Lower Crypto Tax
Japan should lower corporate taxes on cryptocurrencies to retain its base of entrepreneurs, one of the country’s leading crypto business people said Monday (Aug. 8). “At least 20 or more” firms have moved abroad due to taxes, Sota Watanabe, CEO of Web3 infrastructure firm Stake Technologies Pte., told Bloomberg News.
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
Thailand Moves CBDC Study to Pilot Stage Without Plans for Issuance
The Bank Of Thailand (BOK) is moving its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) study to the pilot phase but said it has no plans in the works right now to issue a coin. “In addition to previous Wholesale CBDC projects and Proof-of-Concept Retail CBDC testing with corporates, the BOT deems it necessary to extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale,” the BOT said in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services
CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis
As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
Economist: Tougher Regulation Needed While Stablecoins Make Their Case for Innovation
Stablecoins may be able to help crypto’s hot potato problem, but they aren’t going to stop investors from getting burned. Which is why it’s time for a far tougher and more stringent set of regulations governing how they are backed and how they are used, David Evans, chairman of Global Economics Group, told PYMNTS recently.
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill
Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto, Real Estate Exploitation
As a key center of FinTech innovation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a growing number of exchanges and platforms dealing in crypto assets. As the country’s two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as hubs for crypto asset technology, some real estate developers in the country announced that they would start accepting payments in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0