Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Your View | New restaurant
My family and I have been enjoying your articles on the businesses in town, especially the restaurants. After your article on the Whimsical Coffee Shop (636 Shelby Street) we tried it today for lunch and found the food delicious and the decor charming. We would never have noticed it if...
Johnson City sweeps State Liners in doubleheader
Braden Spano made sure the misery of the Bristol State Liners spanned to Friday night. The former Greeneville High School standout who plays at Milligan University went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in leading the Johnson City Doughboys to an 8-4 win over Bristol in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader.
Watch Now - Abingdon firefighter retires after 50 years of service
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his long-term stent as captain of the department. Robert “Bob” Howard began volunteering at the fire department at age 17, a high school senior who lived just walking...
Kingsport resident charged in stabbing incident
A Kingsport man is in custody following a stabbing during a domestic situation Saturday. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the suspect in the stabbing, Ethan Blake Cayce, 19, of Anco Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, walking nearby following the incident. Cayce was arrested...
State Liners fall 16-0 to JC in final game of season
The final game of the 2022 season for the Bristol State Liners resembled the previous 52 contests: Eric Erato was a hit and the team lost. The Johnson City Doughboys rolled to a 16-0 win over Erato-led Bristol on Saturday night in the Appalachian League season finale for both teams as the game was called after five innings due to rain.
Familiar face chosen as Northeast State's new leader
Northeast State Community College has a familiar face as its new president. The Tennessee Board of Regents held a special meeting Monday where the board voted unanimously, to appoint Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord as the new president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee...
Braeden Church fills a key role for Wise County Central this season
WISE, Va. – It’s a new era for Wise County Central in football. The Warriors graduated 13 seniors, including several multi-year starters, from an 8-4 team. Meanwhile, Jason Mullins has replaced Luke Owens as the head coach. One vital piece has returned. Braeden Church, an athletic 6-foot and...
Bristol native Chris Hutton is new boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School
Chris Hutton is the new boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School, according to athletic director Travis Gray. A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton has previously served as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at AHS. He takes over at the helm for Aaron Williams, who resigned...
Brown will get lots of work at Richlands
RICHLANDS, Va. – Dylan Brown will have the ball in his hands often this season for Richlands. Just ask Jeff Tarter, the second-year head coach for the Blue Tornado. “I put the responsibility in his hands to step up this year,” Tarter said. “I said you are going to see the ball a lot. I don’t make any bones about it, I have told every coach.”
Stockner receives ballet scholarship
Virginia Stockner, senior company member of the Bristol Ballet, is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship. Stockner, 16, is a homeschool student who also takes classes at Virginia Highlands Community College. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old. Her first role with Bristol Ballet was a butterfly in the 2010 spring performance, and she has performed in such shows as Mulan, Wizard of Oz, and Alice in Wonderland with the ballet. Some of her favorite roles with Bristol Ballet include Russian, Snow, Marzipan, and Party Girl in the Nutcracker.
Chris Hutton promoted to boys head basketball coach at Abingdon
Chris Hutton has been on the bench for the Abingdon High School boys basketball team as an assistant coach for the last seven years and now he’s taking over the top spot. Hutton has been promoted to head coach of the Falcons and replaces Aaron Williams, who stepped down in July after three seasons at the helm.
VHS' Brody Jones filling a dual role on the gridiron
BRISTOL, Va. – Brody Jones charted out an ambitious summer plan. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete intended to polish his quarterback skills at various team and individual football camps in preparation for his senior season with the Virginia High Bearcats. Then something different happened during his first stop at Virginia...
