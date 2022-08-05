After the ‘Batgirl’ cancellation the ‘Evil Dead Rise’ director tells fans to keep the faith

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
‘The Sandman’ star was thrilled to turn the idea of Lucifer on its head
The Sandman, like every season of its sister Netflix series Lucifer barring the first, has swung hard out of the gate and never looked back. With captivating performances across the board, treats for fans old and new, and what is perhaps the single greatest episode of a fantasy drama series to date, The Sandman weaves together a masterful adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series of the same name, once thought to be “unfilmable.”
Netflix cancels ‘Q-Force’ after one season
With an abysmal reveal, Netflix’s imminent abandoning of a chunk of its animated content, and ultimately a final product that many deemed a misfire, Q-Force‘s days always seemed to be numbered. Now, the slow ripping of the band-aid has finally concluded, as Netflix officially announced today that Q-Force‘s first season will also be its last.
Is the ‘Sleepy Sickness’ described in ‘The Sandman’ real?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Just like the rest of the DC Universe from which The Sandman keeps a wary distance, the recently released Netflix series is pure fiction… or so you thought. The first episode of the series starts with the greedy Roderick Burgess trapping Dream, the Lord of Dreams — also “Morpheus” or “Sandman” — and trying to cajole the entity into fulfilling his wishes. But his efforts are in vain as Dream refuses to talk and is thus left in his unescapable cage for the next hundred years. This in turn triggers the widespread and incurable ‘Sleepy Sickness’ and all you need is to rifle through the pages of history to realize that the epidemic the series depicts is not so fictional after all.
Who is the mysterious woman Dream meets in Hell in ‘The Sandman?’
When Neil Gaiman was writing The Sandman comics in the 1990s, he played the long game and set up certain plotlines early into the series’ run that he only paid off much later down the line. The brand-new TV adaptation of the seminal source material, which just debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim and huge viewing figures, seems to be pulling a similar trick as its first season is full of unanswered questions that we’re left waiting for season two to solve.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Fidel Castro’s daughter weighs in on James Franco playing her father
The controversial casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro has been endorsed by none other than Castro’s daughter. “James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” said Alina Fernández, who was born to the Cuban revolutionary and his mistress in 1956 and is the subject of the film in which Franco is set to appear. Alina of Cuba was announced with little attention, until US-born Franco got the green light, for which he received a red light from members of Hollywood’s Latino community. Colombia-born actor John Leguizamo said, “I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”
Producer of James Franco’s Fidel Castro movie calls John Leguizamo criticism ‘culturally uneducated’
After John Leguizamo slammed the casting of “non-Latino” James Franco as Fidel Castro in the recently-announced Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan implored the Colombia-born actor to expand his definition of Latino. “A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been looked up to by Hispanics as...
‘I Am Groot’ promo teases five new adventures
Marvel Studios is teasing the upcoming series I Am Groot as five new adventures with everyone’s favorite sentient tree. “The collection of five Original shorts from Marvel Studios starts streaming Aug. 10 on [Disney Plus],” the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios wrote in a post on Monday.
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
How did Marvel make Tatiana Maslany look 6’7 in ‘She-Hulk?’
Marvel’s newest Disney Plus series is set to release, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18, 2022. The series will introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany. Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and she will be transforming into She-Hulk in the series. But Maslany is well under six feet tall, so how did the brain trust at Marvel manage to put an extra foot or so onto her for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?
Will HBO Max and Discovery Plus combine into one entirely new streaming service?
Warner Bros. has been catching headlines left, right, and center as it continues to make changes to its business model, all in the name of rectifying debt. Fresh off its monumental merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, henceforth called Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant left audiences flabbergasted (and outraged) over cancellation of Batgirl. Adding fuel to the fire was the announcement that HBO Max — the streaming platform that holds arguably the highest user satisfaction rating — would combine with Discovery Plus. It’s causing understandable whiplash from those on the outside looking in.
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
Neil Gaiman ponders how long ‘The Sandman’ could run on Netflix
While a season 2 isn’t a given at this point, the out-of-the-gate popularity of Netflix’s dark fantasy series The Sandman almost guarantees that the streaming giant will return to the prodigious well of source material provided by showrunner Neil Gaiman’s original comic books for another season, at least. And Gaiman makes no bones about his work’s ability to support several seasons beyond that.
Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease
The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news. Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.
Kanye West breaks his Instagram hiatus to react extremely on brand to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison splitting up
Blame the age difference or maybe his contract was just up, but for better or worse, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson revealed that they had decided to end their nine-month relationship on Friday evening — because even the timing of the breakup announcement was strategically planned out. And shockingly, no one is more thrilled to see the pair split than Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.
The misjudged retelling of a heroic true story takes on the Netflix Top 10
With four wins apiece at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes for his efforts behind the camera, nobody’s going to deny that Clint Eastwood is one of the modern era’s most consistently solid filmmakers. One superlative that doesn’t get thrown is way very often is “ambitious”, though, with The 15:17 to Paris proving to be an experimental swing and a miss from the Hollywood icon.
Jesse Ventura, 1987 ‘Predator’ veteran, praises ‘Prey’ as a ‘great, great film’
The Predator franchise is finally getting back on track thanks to Prey, the latest entry in the storied sci-fi franchise and, if critics and audiences alike are to be believed, far and away the best Predator film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger flick that kicked off the hunt back in 1987.
