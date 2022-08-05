ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Updated Atlantic seasonal forecasts

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0h5rqTAy00

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet & no tropical development is expected through the weekend into much of next week.

There has been a pretty persistent cluster of t’storms over the far SW Caribbean. Proximity to land plus strong shear should limit any development.

Dry mid & upper level air, a good deal of shear & a general “sinking” (known as subsidence) motion are ruling the day across the Atlantic helping to squash the westward moving tropical waves.

The Saharan dust has been prolific across much of the Atlantic over the last week or so but is thinning out across much of the Western Atlantic & Caribbean. The dust is usually co-located with dry mid & upper level air that can slow or inhibit tropical development. But I’ve often seen waves that can thrive on the edges of the dust plume or once the wave exits the dust plume. Remember the dust is a product of the dry air not vice-versa. But for now - nothin’ cookin’.

The orange, red & pink shows the dry air over much of the Atlantic Basin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0h5rqTAy00

NOAA & CSU (Dr. Phil Klotzbach) have issued their updated seasonal forecasts. Both are still calling for an active season:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrTEp_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoygp_0h5rqTAy00

Climatologically we’re at least right on track with the typical hurricane season. The 3rd named Atlantic storm is Aug. 3 on avg. (3 so far this year but Colin was a “gift”) & the avg. date of the 4th named storm is not until Aug. 15. The average date of the first Atlantic hurricane is Aug. 11th. And the peak of the Atlantic season is not until Sept. 10th. A long way to go in other words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucl6z_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0h5rqTAy00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0h5rqTAy00

The location of development of tropical systems in August since 1851 during a month which often sees the long track tropical cyclones from the deep tropics:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zf2EL_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0h5rqTAy00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0h5rqTAy00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0h5rqTAy00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0h5rqTAy00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0h5rqTAy00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0h5rqTAy00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0h5rqTAy00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0h5rqTAy00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0h5rqTAy00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0h5rqTAy00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0h5rqTAy00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0h5rqTAy00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0h5rqTAy00

The East Pacific:

Frank & Georgette have dissipated but a new storm will likely develop well south of Mexico by at least early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0h5rqTAy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0h5rqTAy00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0h5rqTAy00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0h5rqTAy00

