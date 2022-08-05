Forecast: Another heat advisory issued as heat + humidity soar this weekend

Read on www.komu.com
Related
KOMU
Forecast: Storms chances to kick off the week; temperatures to trend cooler
Storms are in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, all part of a very slow moving cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region. We are starting out very warm in the state this morning, only cooling into the upper 70s...Some only cooled to 80 degrees, setting more Highest minimum temperature records which has been a common theme this summer. It hasn't been the daytime highs that have made this summer so hot, it's the morning temps remaining SO warm.
KOMU
UPDATE: Missouri Task Force 1 to remain in eastern Kentucky as future forecast shows heavy rains
KENTUCKY - Missouri Task Force 1 will remain staged in eastern Kentucky for another day or two amid uncertainty of expected rainfall through the weekend, the task force shared on Facebook Sunday. "The State of Kentucky will continue to hold MO-TF1 in staging for another day or two," the post...
KOMU
President Biden approves Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declaration for St. Louis flooding
JEFFERSON CITY – President Joe Biden on Monday approved Gov. Mike Parson's request for a major disaster declaration to assist the St. Louis region impacted by the record flooding in late July, the governor announced on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. According to a press release by the governor's...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, August 8
Missouri Task Force 1 will remain staged in eastern Kentucky for another day or two amid uncertainty of expected rainfall through the weekend, the task force shared on Facebook Sunday. "The State of Kentucky will continue to hold MO-TF1 in staging for another day or two," the post read. "The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys. The Coast Guard said Friday that eight people were rescued. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was...
Comments / 0