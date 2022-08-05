Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes reserve kicker Jake Seibert practicing at cornerback

Jake Seibert is practicing at cornerback in camp for Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Buckeyes reserve kicker Jake Seibert practicing at cornerback

Ohio State has one of the top returning kickers in the country, Noah Ruggles, returning this fall.

So reserve kicker Jake Seibert, a third-year kicker for the Buckeyes, is trying out at other positions with a hope of making an impact in the coming season. Seibert was spotted at Ohio State training camp Thursday working with the Buckeyes cornerbacks.

“You know, he had played some wide receiver and corner in high school,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “And he wanted to bring some different values. So I mean he’s still gonna work on kicking and do that part. But he’s also going to be able to help at some of the other positions.”

With a logjam in the special teams department, Seibert is ready to try a new challenge. He’ll attempt to make the rare transition from kicker to cornerback.

Ohio State is back on the national-title chase.

The Buckeyes fell short of all of their three stated goals a season ago, and they’re now back on the practice field for the first time since the spring as training camp opened Thursday morning.

One practice and one Ryan Day press conference are officially in the books this August. And Lettermen Row staffers Spencer Holbrook and Tim May are back with full coverage of what they heard from Day and saw from the short but spirited camp session from the Buckeyes.

ICYMI: Day family donates $1 million to mental health research

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina have been advocates for mental health awareness for years.

They continue to back up what they say with real help. The Day family donated $1 million to the Ryan and Nina Day Resilience Fund at the Ohio State University Medical Center. They made the announcement at a press conference at the medical center Wednesday.

Speaking with Day were President Kristina M. Johnson, Wexner Medical Center chief clinical officer Dr. Andrew Thomas and Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Ohio State professor and chair Dr. K. Luan Phan.

Ryan and Christina Day previously helped with On Our Sleeves at Nationwide Children’s hospital, but this is different. This fund at Ohio State will aid college-aged people and adults who are struggling with mental health. The Day family is choosing to attack mental health issues at every walk of life.

Counting down

Buckeyes season opener vs. Notre Dame: 29 days away

Ohio State vs. Michigan: 113 days away

