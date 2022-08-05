ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes reserve kicker Jake Seibert practicing at cornerback

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1X8Q_0h5rodPa00
Jake Seibert is practicing at cornerback in camp for Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes reserve kicker Jake Seibert practicing at cornerback

Ohio State has one of the top returning kickers in the country, Noah Ruggles, returning this fall.

So reserve kicker Jake Seibert, a third-year kicker for the Buckeyes, is trying out at other positions with a hope of making an impact in the coming season. Seibert was spotted at Ohio State training camp Thursday working with the Buckeyes cornerbacks.

“You know, he had played some wide receiver and corner in high school,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “And he wanted to bring some different values. So I mean he’s still gonna work on kicking and do that part. But he’s also going to be able to help at some of the other positions.”

With a logjam in the special teams department, Seibert is ready to try a new challenge. He’ll attempt to make the rare transition from kicker to cornerback.

Full coverage of Ohio State training camp from Lettermen Row

Ohio State is back on the national-title chase.

The Buckeyes fell short of all of their three stated goals a season ago, and they’re now back on the practice field for the first time since the spring as training camp opened Thursday morning.

One practice and one Ryan Day press conference are officially in the books this August. And Lettermen Row staffers Spencer Holbrook and Tim May are back with full coverage of what they heard from Day and saw from the short but spirited camp session from the Buckeyes.

Miss any of the coverage from the first day of Ohio State camp? Lettermen Row has it all here:

ICYMI: Day family donates $1 million to mental health research

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina have been advocates for mental health awareness for years.

They continue to back up what they say with real help. The Day family donated $1 million to the Ryan and Nina Day Resilience Fund at the Ohio State University Medical Center. They made the announcement at a press conference at the medical center Wednesday.

Speaking with Day were President Kristina M. Johnson, Wexner Medical Center chief clinical officer Dr. Andrew Thomas and Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Ohio State professor and chair Dr. K. Luan Phan.

Ryan and Christina Day previously helped with On Our Sleeves at Nationwide Children’s hospital, but this is different. This fund at Ohio State will aid college-aged people and adults who are struggling with mental health. The Day family is choosing to attack mental health issues at every walk of life.

Counting down

Buckeyes season opener vs. Notre Dame: 29 days away

Ohio State vs. Michigan: 113 days away

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC

Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
NFL
On3.com

Four-star wing Pryce Sandfort commits to Iowa

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Pryce Sandfort has committed to Iowa, he tells On3. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward out of Waukee (Iowa) High chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Nebraska, Clemson, Seton Hall, Davidson, Drake, and others. Sandfort is the No. 142 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
On3.com

Baltimore Ravens announce extension for kicker Justin Tucker

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have inked a new four-year extension with former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker. The new deal returns Tucker to the top of the leaderboard for highest-paid kickers in the NFL after the Steelers extended Chris Boswell for $5 million a year last week. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Buckeyes#The Ohio State University#Cornerbacks#American Football#College Football#Lettermen Row#Traini
On3.com

4-star Jamari McDowell says he's 'committing soon,' talks schools

Jamari McDowell is On3’s No. 110 player in the updated 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-5 wing helped lead his Houston Defenders team to the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. McDowell averaged 11.2-points, 5.3-rebounds, 2.0-assists, and 1.5 threes per game. “In July, I just wanted to continue growing my name,” McDowell...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Bill O'Brien reveals why he came to Alabama, how the experience has helped him

Bill O’Brien was the laughing stock of the NFL when Nick Saban hired him ahead of the 2021 season. With one year as Alabama‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under his belt, he’s helped produce the first-ever Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Crimson Tide history, won a SEC Championship and made it to the national championship game last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

Georgia comes in at No. 3 in USA Today preseason Coaches Poll

The first preseason poll for the 2022 College Football season is out, and Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 3. Trailing behind Alabama and Ohio State for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively, Georgia actually got the second most first-place votes behind the Crimson Tide. Alabama received 54 of the possible 66 first place votes with Georgia receiving six, Ohio State getting five and Texas landing one as well.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Pete Golding opens up about Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis' physical transformation

Jaheim Oatis has held an Alabama football scholarship offer since he was in middle school. That’s right, the Crimson Tide staff, led by defensive coordinator Pete Golding in his particular recruitment, identified Oatis early and struck with the offer. Most seniors in high school have trouble saying no to Alabama when that letter from Nick Saban comes in the mail. You can only imagine how surreal the experience must have been for an eighth grader to get the call.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL
On3.com

Montario Hardesty evaluates running back competition

There’s at least one game from last season that still eats at South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty. Hardesty watched during the Kentucky game as the Gamecocks couldn’t muster enough in the run game and ultimately lost by six points. South Carolina opted to throw the ball...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy