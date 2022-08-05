Read on thedaily.case.edu
Fall convocation
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to help launch the academic year at fall convocation Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Severance Hall. This event honors the newest Distinguished University Professors and features a keynote address from the Elaine G. Hadden Distinguished Visiting...
Science Café Cleveland: “Beer, Wine and Bourbon”
Everyday products—food, cosmetics, personal care and consumer items—have inherent functionality dominated by “interfacial” phenomena. Beer, wine and bourbon are excellent examples of products that have formulations engineered to achieve specific functionality. Why do different beers sustain heads of different texture? Why does wine weep? And why does bourbon leave a stain?
Q&A with… Erika Trapl, lead author on research that shows impact of raising age limit to buy tobacco products
In 2016, Cleveland City Council passed a policy to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the city from 18 to 21. Today, the legislation—known as Tobacco 21—is in effect and, according to research by Case Western Reserve University’s Prevention Research Center for Healthy Neighborhoods (PRCHN), is already creating a healthier future for Clevelanders.
Advanced Management Issues in HIV Care conference
The Sarah Cole Hirsh Institute and the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing will host the Advanced Management Issues in HIV Care Sept. 15–16 at The Glidden House (1901 Ford Dr.). This year’s event will focus on caring for people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Michael Lederman, professor...
Weatherhead’s Curtis Merriweather Jr. discussed cyber security vulnerabilities
Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Curtis Merriweather Jr., a design and innovation PhD fellow at Weatherhead School of Management, said the first step in any cybersecurity plan needs to be an assessment to identify vulnerabilities. “Sometimes the big picture here is just finding ways to contain the hackers if they do get in, so they can’t get out and go to other places,” he said.
